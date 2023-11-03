Steam Deck’s top games still dominated by Baldur’s Gate 3 to no one’s surprise

Valve has released its monthly report on the top played games for the Steam Deck, and unsurprisingly, it’s still dominated by Baldur’s Gate 3.

The monthly rankings for the most played games on the Steam Deck are a fascinating insight into the world of gaming. What are people playing on this weird Linux handheld that has low-key changed gaming?

Well, it’s Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that from our experience, still had major performance issues on the Steam Deck. Act 3 ran with major bugs on the handheld, but these seemed to have been alleviated either through AMD, Larian, or Valve’s updates.

Another surprising entrant is Starfield. While the game might be falling off for some players, it’s odd it’s taken to the top three spots on the list. Performance-wise, the game runs barely at a mediocre level on the Steam Deck, with sub-30FPS expected in denser areas.

Perhaps, as we found out with Resident Evil 4 Remake earlier this year, most players don’t actually care for solid performance, they just want to play games. As long as it’s playable, it seems people will trudge through anything on Steam Deck.

Steam Deck top 20 for November is starting to stagnate

Most of the rest of the list is generally the same things we’ve seen in recent months. Dave the Diver, Vampire Survivors, and No Man’s Sky remain dominant despite slipping around the list.

An interesting one to note is Diablo 4, which was released on Steam just a couple of weeks ago. The game runs fantastically when using the low-end textures, and makes for a perfect way to loot on the go.

Monster Hunter: World received a huge update for the Steam Deck these past few weeks too, which is why it’s appeared from the grave at the bottom of the list. It’s now verified on the system. The major evolution of the Monster Hunter titles is still fantastic to dive into and offers incredible visuals with that classic Monster Hunter action.

