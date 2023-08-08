How to improve Baldur’s Gate 3 PC performance with one quick trick

Looking to improve performance in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, you might not need to mess around with all of your PC settings or graphics sliders, as disabling Larian Launcher might improve your performance.

Improving your PC performance in Baldur’s Gate 3 could leave your head scratching, with so many options and settings to choose from. With performance throughout Act 1 remaining relatively stable, some players have reported performance losses once they reach Act 2.

So, how on earth do you go around fixing it? Well, you might have some luck in the most unlikely of places: Larian’s very own launcher. Larian Launcher is active by default when you purchase the game on Steam, and we’ve tested this simple trick, and it really works.

Our PC performance hovered in the sub-20 FPS range with an Nvidia RTX 2070 at 1440p in Act 2’s Moonrise Tower area. However, disabling Larian Launcher somehow improved our PC’s performance to above a stable 30 FPS, which is more than playable for a title like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Luckily, disabling Larian Launcher is easy too, as you just have to decide if you want to run the game using DirectX 11 or Vulkan.

Disable Larian Launcher to improve Baldur’s Gate 3 PC performance

There are two methods for disabling Larian Launcher, either through Steam, or bypassing it through Windows. We’re assuming that you’re going to be using Steam to open the game, and you need to follow these steps:

Open Steam and right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3

Select “Manage” and click on “General”

Select the text box under “Launch Options”

Input “–skip-launcher“

Alternatively, you can navigate to your Baldur’s Gate 3 installation directory, enter the “Bin” folder and choose from either the bg3.exe file (Vulkan) or the bg3_dx11.exe file (DirectX 11) and boot the game from there, bypassing Larian Launcher entirely.

It’s a curious trick, but one that seems to really work, especially as you approach the busy environments in Act 2. If your Baldur’s Gate 3 installation is crashing, be sure to check out this guide, instead.

