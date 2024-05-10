Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal why one Drow subrace is better

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have revealed why they choose to play as Seldarine Drow on their playthroughs, and it all comes down to one “wholesome” goddess.

When creating a character in Baldur’s Gate 3, players can choose between two different subclasses of Drow: Lolth-Sworn Drow and Seldarine Drow. Both follow goddesses straight from the Dungeons & Dragons lore.

Despite Baldur’s Gate players often choosing violence by following the Dark Urge, multiple community members have shared that they prefer the “wholesomeness” of Eilistraee over the extra dialog opportunities Lolth-Sworn Drow presents.

“Stumbling onto Phalar Aluve as a Cleric of Eilistraee half-Drow was just such a cool scene. Just felt like my character’s deity was looking out for her, weirdly,” said one Reddit commenter.

The Seldarine Drow follows the goddess Eilistraee, seeking allies from all over Baldur’s Gate, aiming to settle their conflict with Lolth and each other by any means necessary.

In D&D lore, Eilistraee is the chaotic good Drow goddess of beauty, song, dance, freedom, moonlight, swordwork, and hunting. Within the Drow pantheon known as the Dark Seldarine, she championed Drow, who sought peace on the surface, away from the turmoil of their society.

However, the Lolth-Sworn Drow are the exact opposite. Raised by Lolth’s cult in Menzoberranzan, they extol the virtues of their corrupt and merciless goddess. Lolth marks her followers with bright red eyes so the Underdark will learn to fear Drow on sight.

Eilistraee also accepts non-Drow followers, including any slaves that escaped Drow service. However, only Seldarine Drow in Baldur’s Gate 3 directly connect with the goddess unless the player chooses to become a Cleric.

As another player explained, Baldur’s Gate 3’s place within D&D’s timeline makes being a Cleric of Eilistraee even more interesting.

“The period during which BG3 takes place is actually a really exciting time for the followers of Eilistraee, as Eilistraee had only fairly recently returned to life after being dead for 100 years! She is locked in an endless, bitter conflict with her mother and the other gods of the Drow pantheon. Eilistraee’s fight for the souls of the Drow is never-ending, and it puts her in constant peril,” they explain.

Given the conflicting storylines between Drow followers of light and dark deities, choosing either Drow subrace is a great choice for players looking for a lore-rich playthrough. That said, Baldur’s Gate 3 players who want a more wholesome or lighthearted goddess to follow should pick Seldarine Drow for Eilistraee.