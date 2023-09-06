Starfield infinite money glitch: How to become a millionaire in deep space

Starfield’s infinite money glitch will be very familiar to fans of Skyrim. The classic method of accessing hidden chests has returned and it can net you a ton of cash. Here’s how.

Starfield has launched for one and all and some of the more expedient players might want a quick way to load up on funds. There are a tonne of skills that can help you get better prices and outposts can be great for resource generation but there’s a faster way.

Article continues after ad

YouTuber vNivara has discovered an infinite money glitch in Starfield that involves liberating cash and items from vendors in a risk-free way. The method involves some creative traversal to position yourself underneath New Atlantis. Here hidden chests containing up to 72,000 credits can be looted repeatedly.

Article continues after ad

We’ve included vNivara’s video further along in this guide but before you’re ready for the traversal, you’ll need a few things. We’ve put together a quick rundown for everything you’ll need to exploit Starfield’s infinite money glitch.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda Softworks Think of all the ships you could buy with infinite money in Starfield.

Starfield infinite money glitch: Items & skills you’ll need

The first thing you’ll need is a ship that can take you to the planet Jemison where the city of New Atlantis is. Fortunately, this is basically a non-issue as the story will take you here automatically but if you’re further into the game, you might have to system-hop to get back.

You’ll also need a Boost Pack and at least Rank 2 of the Boost Pack Training skill. The traversal method involves some boosting and without enough fuel, you won’t make it to the chests.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You could use an AMP (AID) Stim to get the necessary mobility as they increase your boost pack jump height and your movement speed by 35%. We still recommend quickly grinding out the Boost Pack Training skill so you’re not beholden to an item. This is the infinite money glitch after all.

Lastly, you’ll need at least four Healing Stims. The route to these chests involves some very scuffed swimming and you will start to lose health from being “underwater”. Once you’ve got all these, you’re ready to exploit Starfield’s infinite money glitch.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it. The infinite money glitch in Starfield will have you rolling in space cash in no time. The chests reset every 48 in-game hours so you can repeatably farm them. You’ll just have to make the trip each time.

Article continues after ad

If you’re after more tips to make the most of your Starfield playthrough, Dexerto has heaps of guides to help you out. Check them out right here.

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?