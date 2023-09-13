Bizarre Starfield bug turns a puddle into a free loot machine

A bizarre bug in Starfield offers players a chance at infinite credits, and it all comes from a magic puddle.

Starfield is out there delighting would-be space explorers, as people chart their course through the stars. There are a lot of systems to figure out, from enhancing your weapons to building the starship of your dreams.

In order to do that though, you’re going to need money, or credits as the game calls them. Of course, you could just use cheats, but this will compromise a save file and lock off things like achievements to you. You could, of course, take the high road and earn it all the hard way `y wheeling and dealing and completing tasks in the universe.

Or, you could look into a magic puddle that can offer you infinite resources. While that might sound strange, this is an apparent bug that content creator Jamie Moran stumbled upon. In a post on X, he showed a video of him being able to access the entire inventory of a store from a puddle on the floor.

What’s more though, this is repeatable. If you rest in-game, the store restores itself, allowing you to get credits and items you can then sell back to the store infinitely.

How to use Starfield’s magic puddle in Akila City

This bug seemed a strange one, so we wanted to go out and mythbust ourselves. So, we headed out to Akilla City to play Adam Savage and confirm or deny this one. To our surprise, we can confirm this works. You can indeed take all the supplies from the shop, sleep, and then have the store reset its wares.

From our own testing, we can confirm this works.

The store is the first on the left as you walk into Akila. Look for the strange rotating ornament outside. From there, look a little to the left. There is a bigger puddle. You then need to look around the top of the puddle. This can be a bit tricky as the hitbox is very small. However, if you approach the puddle a couple times the inventory will pop up and you can take it all.

Again, this is obviously a pretty big exploit and not working as intended. However, use this information as you will… that is at least until Bethesda steps in and patches this out.