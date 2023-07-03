Best open world games like Starfield to play before it releases

Bethesda’s upcoming action RPG, Starfield, is one of the most highly-anticipated open-world games of 2023. While you wait for its release in September, we’ve compiled a list of open world games similar to Starfield that you should play before it comes out.

Bethesda’s Starfield is a gripping science fiction universe that combines the richness of their famed open-world RPGs with the awe-inspiring wonders of space exploration. In this far-flung future, humanity has finally left Earth behind, making its way into the unknown depths of the galaxy.

Article continues after ad

Landing on more than a thousand planets, in addition to an unknown number of moons and space stations, is possible in the game’s open world. The game’s universe takes the shape of a region within the Milky Way galaxy that contains both fictional and non-fictional planetary systems.

However, we have collected a selection of similar open world adventures you may enjoy before embarking on your voyage across the galaxy in Starfield, which is scheduled for release on September 6, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Best open world games like Starfield

Here are the best games like Starfield that you should be checking out before its release in 2023:

No Man’s Sky

Hello Games No Man’s Sky is one of the top action-adventure survival games out there that embraces the open-world genre.

No Man’s Sky an awe-inspiring exploration game created by Hello Games that drops players in a procedurally generated cosmos with infinite possibilities. From the first minute you step foot on a mysterious world, you are immersed in a stunningly gorgeous and varied galaxy, each planet boasting its own distinct flora, fauna, and scenery.

As a space explorer, you can go wherever your heart desires, whenever you want. Your ship can take you from the surface of a planet to the depths of space with ease. The game has won several accolades, including Best Ongoing Game at the 2020 Game Awards.

Article continues after ad

Subnautica

Unknown Worlds Entertainment Subnautica is a one-of-a-kind underwater open world adventure.

Bored of exploring the deep space and walking around in zero gravity? Take a dive and explore the deep seas with Subnautica, an immersive first-person exploration game that captivates players with its rich story, stunning visuals, and subtle blend of awe and horror brought about by the game’s atmospheric soundtrack.

In the eerie environment of Subnautica, you’ll have to learn to survive and explore in order to progress. A wide variety of marine life, from relatively tame species to fierce predators, awaits you as you explore the depths, and it’s all depicted in breathtaking detail.

Article continues after ad

Starbound

Chucklefish Starbound is a 2D procedurally generated universe where players can experience a unique open-world.

Starbound is an engrossing sandbox adventure game created by Chucklefish that sends players on a cosmic voyage with endless potential. It is based in a two-dimensional, procedurally generated universe that provides players with a wide and varied galaxy to explore, complete with colorful planets, bustling space stations, and mysterious alien life forms.

The game enables you to create your own unique story in a cosmos brimming with wonders by constructing enormous communities, embarking on adventurous expeditions, or becoming a master of interplanetary trade. Starbound is an excellent choice for adventurers of any kind due to its charming pixel art style, deep lore, and active modding community.

Article continues after ad

Valheim

Iron Gate Studios Valheim is an early access open-world survival experience that also features a sandbox mode.

Iron Gate Studio’s captivating Valheim is a first-person, open-world survival game that has a fantastical environment inspired by Viking mythology. The gods have cast you adrift in the afterlife, and it is up to you to prove your worth by adventuring through and conquering a huge procedurally generated world full of varied biomes, fantastical animals, and challenging bosses.

The game went on early access on February 2, 2021, and has been in that phase ever since. Gathering resources, building enormous strongholds, sailing hazardous seas, and uncovering the secrets of this ancient realm is a fascinating and demanding experience in Valheim, thanks to the game’s expert blending of survival, crafting, and exploration features.

Article continues after ad

Everspace

ROCKFISH Games Everspace is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with exploration in space and on planets.

Rockfish Games’ riveting space shooter Everspace takes players on a breathless and stunning adventure through the depths of space. The game takes place in a large and gorgeously depicted cosmos, where it blends furious dogfights, exploration, and roguelike aspects to create a thrilling and engaging adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fight epic space battles, equip your ship with new and improved weaponry and gadgets, and learn the truth about your origins. Everspace provides an exciting and ever-changing adventure with its breathtaking visuals, dynamic gameplay, and compelling plot.

Article continues after ad

Stellaris

Paradox Interactive Stellaris is a sci-fi RTS where players take control of an interstellar civilization.

Stellaris is a game where you take control of a new spacefaring civilization and lead it through the trials of exploration, diplomacy, and conflict in a randomly created galaxy. The game places a strong emphasis on personalization and player agency, allowing you to define the character of your empire, select from a wide variety of species attributes, and craft a unique playstyle that fits your strategic goals.

Explore the mysteries of the universe through scientific inquiry, fight epic space battles with technologically advanced fleets, and engage in diplomatic and commercial endeavours. Stellaris’s deep physics, unpredictable events, and diverse alien lifeforms keep players engaged throughout multiple campaigns.

Article continues after ad

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment The Outer Worlds is a single-player RPG where you explore a space colony and decide the course of your character.

The Outer Worlds is a compelling role-playing game by Obsidian Entertainment that takes players to a satirical future where corporations rule everything. The plot of this story is set in the Halcyon colony, where you awake from cryo-sleep to find yourself at the centre of a conspiracy that threatens the world’s delicate balance of power.

Your decisions and actions will have far-reaching consequences, influencing the course of events and the survival of entire communities. The Outer Worlds provides a complex and thought-provoking experience with its combination of character customization, engaging plot, and dynamic combat, all of which encourage players to question authority, overcome moral difficulties, and reveal the seedy underbelly of corporate control.

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 is a futuristic action-RPG that lets players explore the open world of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077, an ambitious open-world role-playing game created by CD Projekt Red, transports players to a dystopian future in which technology and society are inextricably linked. You play as V, a mercenary who longs for power and immortality in the game’s setting of the enormous Night City, a metropolis rife with intrigue and peril.

You make your way through a morally complicated storyline, where every decision has consequences in this dark and beautiful universe. The game’s stunning visuals, intriguing storyline, and evocative soundtrack provide an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of the human condition in a technologically sophisticated but morally corrupted world.

Article continues after ad

And if that doesn’t convince you to play the game, tune in for Keanu Reeves and the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC bringing in Idris Elba to Night City.

So, there you have it — that’s the best games like Starfield you should play before it releases in 2023.

If you’re interested in Starfield and want to know more about Bethesda’s ambitious RPG title, we have even more coverage here for you to check out:

Article continues after ad

Will Starfield’s physical editions include a disc? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player?