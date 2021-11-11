Valheim cheats: All codes, console commands & how to enter them

Looking for the best Valheim cheats and console commands? Here’s how to enter them, what they do, as well as all of the different codes you’ll need to take your survival story to the next level.

While the harsh vistas of Valheim’s Norse-inspired world are the perfect place for avid survival hunters, a lot of players simply don’t have time to while away the hours building their settlements.

If you’re tired of trying to find the game‘s elusive Trader, or are struggling to tame enough boar to maximize your resources, cheats may be the solution to your problems.

Here are all of Valheim’s cheats and console commands, as well as how to input them and let your imagination run wild.

Contents

How to enter cheats in Valheim

In order to start adding cheats to your game, you’ll need to know how to open the command console. Importantly, cheats only work in a single player setting, and cannot be activated on a multiplayer server.

In order to activate cheats in Valheim:

Ensure that the cheat console is activated on Steam. Right-click Valheim, then ‘Properties,’ go to ‘General‘, ‘Launch Options‘ and type ‘-console.’ Launch Valheim and enter the world you plan to apply cheats on. Click ‘F5‘ on your keyboard. Type “devcommands” into the box to activate cheats. Start adding your cheat codes!

All Valheim cheats & codes

All of Valheim’s known cheats are listed below, sorted into sections for characters, and gameplay codes.

Character cheats

Cheat Code Effect god Enables God mode, making you invincible to damage. ghost Enables Ghost, makes you invisible to enemies. heal Fully heals your character. puke Resets hunger, restores default health and stamina. pos Print your current position. hair Permanently removes hair. beard Permanently removes beard. model [0/1] Switches your character between masculine and feminine bodies. reset character Resets your character’s data. raise skill [skill] [amount] Raises a specific skill’s level. reset skill [skill] Resets a specific skill to 0.

Gameplay cheats

Cheat Code Effect freefly Freefly Photo Mode. ffsmooth Freefly smoothness. location Spawn location. goto [x,z] Teleport to entered coordinates. exploremap Explore entire map. resetmap Reset map exploration. tod [0-1] Sets time of day. Both 0 and 1 will give you midnight, whereas 0.5 gives you noon. tod -1 Resets time of day to default. skiptime [seconds] Skips forward in time, allowing you to change the day number and time of day. wind [angle 0-360] [intensity 0-1] Sets wind to a specific angle and intensity. resetwind Resets wind angle and intensity. sleep Skips forward one day. removedrops Remove all item drops in area. players [num] Sets difficulty scaling based on the number of players (0 = Reset). tame Tames all nearby tamable animals. killall Kills all nearby enemies. event [name] Starts the named event. stopevent Stops the current event. setkey [name] Sets a new global key. resetkeys [name] Resets the specified key. listkeys Lists all the global keys. env [env] Sets debug environment. resetenv Resets the debug environment. dpsdebug Toggles the damage-per-second debug overlay on/off. debugmode Turns on Creative Mode: Press Z to fly.

to fly. Press K to kill all enemies in the area.

to kill all enemies in the area. Press B to repair any items without a workbench, as well as place items wherever you like.

Item & spawn cheats

In order to start spawning items or bosses, you’ll need to use the code spawn [item] [quantity] [level]. Importantly, using these can cause in-game issues, so use them at your own risk.

Read More: How to fish in Valheim

A list of all the spawnable items has been compiled by Reddit user Demogrim, but the most important thing to note here is about spawning Haldor, the Trader.

If cheats are used to spawn the mysterious little gnome, he will not be able to be removed, meaning his location is no longer randomized. He also floats a little bit above the ground, so there’s that, too.

Valheim console commands

In addition to the vast array of cheat codes you can add to your Valheim game, there’s a series of console commands that will come in handy for those who want to see if their servers run smoothly.

Valheim’s console commands are:

Console Command Effect help Lists all commands. info Prints the system’s information. save Forces a world save. ping Shows your ping, or connection stability. kick [name/ip/userID] Kicks a specific player from the server. ban [name/ip/userID] Bans a specific player from the server. unban [name/ip/userID] Unbans a banned player. banned Shows the current ban list. lodbias [0-5] Sets draw difference for the server.

