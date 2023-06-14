Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty confirmed to include new endings

CDPR has stated that they will build upon the initial information released during the Xbox Showcase and confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion will include new endings.

Unlike most expansions that simply add to the main storyline’s narrative, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will allow players to explore an entirely new ending that blends into the base game.

The expansion will come equipped with multiple paths to take and several different endings itself not included in the base game, but what can we expect from the new ending being added to the original Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty comes with new content

During an interview with WCCFTECH about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Game director Gabe Amatangelo stated that “You get to a certain point in the game and this unlocks, but of course, we let you skip right to it much like it was done in The Witcher 3’s expansions.”

Amatangelo adds to this statement by saying “Now it has endings, different endings based on how things play out. Then, based on the ending within Phantom Liberty, you can unlock a new ending in the base game.”

While there are already several endings for players to discover in the base game, there will now be one extra added depending on the way players take on the latest expansion.

To get to the new ending once it has been unlocked, players must reach the point where they see Brigitte and the Voodoo Boys. But this is not the only new content for fans of the franchise to be excited about.

More side quests will be added, different activities have been introduced, and the world also apparently keeps on turning even when players aren’t around. As Amatangelo states “[t]he world is alive and you can intercept or interfere or they can just play out and there’s a bunch of new activities like this in the world.”

There are plenty more details that have yet to be revealed for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, according to Amatangelo, but players will be able to discover them themselves soon enough.