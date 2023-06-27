CDPR defends Cyberpunk 2077 launch: “It became cool to dislike it”

Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a rough start, but has seen a recent influx of players.

CD Projekt Red’s vice president of communications is sticking up for the buggy launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Many players started experiencing the most ridiculous glitches during Cyberpunk 2077’s launch back in December 2020 – especially on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Additional complaints ranged from a broken loot system to unhelpful weapon mods.

As a result, CDPR apologized for the game’s laggy launch and started issuing refunds for users even past the two-hour playtime mark. However, some people had trouble getting their money back with customer support.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077’s rough beginnings, a CDPR executive defended it for being “way better” than received.

CDPR PR vice president claims Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t that bad

CD Projekt RED

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, CD Projekt’s VP of PR and communication Michał Platkow-Gilewski discussed the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

“I actually believe Cyberpunk on launch was way better than it was received, and even the first reviews were positive,” he said. “Then it became a cool thing not to like it. We went from hero to zero really fast.”

“That was the tough moment. We didn’t know what was happening. We knew that the game is great, yes we can improve it, yes we need to take time to do it, and we need to rebuild some stuff. That took us a lot of time, but I don’t believe we were ever broken. We were always like: Let’s do this.”

In September 2022, CD Projekt Red confirmed the development of Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The upcoming expansion – Phantom Liberty – will release on September 26, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Phantom Liberty DLC follows players in Night City alongside Idris Elba’s character – NUSA sleeper agent Solomon Reed. The $30 expansion also introduces a new skill tree and abilities to utilize as a brawler, netrunner, or ruthless mercenary.