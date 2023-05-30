Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC: Story details, trailers, more

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first and only expansion with the Phantom Liberty DLC. After the rocky base launch, the new offering will hopefully satisfy players in continuing the game’s story: we’ve got the latest on Phantom Liberty’s release window, story, trailers, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first released in December 2020, with the launch of the game going less than smoothly for developer CD Projekt Red. Now almost two years later, the game has mostly been patched and fixed up, no longer suffering from the game-breaking issues it had on release.

In September 2022, CD Projekt Red confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be getting its first DLC content. The expansion, Phantom Liberty, will bring with it a new setting, new content, and much more.

However, those playing the game on PS4 and Xbox One, we’ve got some bad news for you. The DLC will only be arriving on current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Here are all the details released so far about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC.

Contents

CD Projekt is yet to confirm when Phantom Liberty will release. At this point in time, the only release window the developers are willing to confirm for the Cyberpunk DLC is in 2023.

If the DLC does drop in 2023, it will then have been almost three years since the game was first launched. And while an exact date is still yet to be confirmed, CD Projekt revealed during their recent quarterly earning report that the DLC will be ready to play during the Summer Game Fest, which is set to take place on 8 June 2023.

This means that hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on the new DLC.

CD Projekt Red Phantom Liberty is the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

Price for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Although fans were hopeful that the Phantom Liberty DLC would be a free add-on, as was the case for the recent Edgerunners DLC, that is not the case. Speaking to Gamesradar, CDPR has confirmed that Phantom Liberty will be a paid DLC.

No price has been set yet, but we will update this space as more information about the release becomes available.

Story details for Phantom Liberty DLC

Story and plot details for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC are scarce. However, Phantom Liberty has been confirmed to be taking place in a brand new setting.

CD Projekt Red has teased that the expansion will play out like a “spy thriller”, introducing players to a fresh district of Night City.

CD Projekt Red Phantom Liberty will tell a brand new story

In terms of returning characters, actor Keanu Reeves has confirmed he will be back to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand in Phantom Liberty. In the teaser trailer, Reeves can be heard scolding protagonist V after they are heard taking an oath to “faithfully serve the New United States of America.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty trailer

A minute-long teaser trailer announcing the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC dropped in September 2022 and can watched here.

The trailer gives players a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming expansion, with gameplay, cutscenes and a bit of voice-over from Johnny Silverhand all included.

In another update, CD Projekt Red announced a new radio station, GrowlFM, and it will be hosted by Ash, played by none other than Twitch streamer Sasha Grey.

Players are also being asked to submit their own music tracks for Growl FM. The top 12-15 tracks will be featured on the radio station with an additional $3,000 cash prize reward.

And during The Game Awards 2022, they released their second official trailer for the Phantom Liberty DLC, which introduced Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA.

Be sure to check back here for all the latest news, rumors and updates on the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC.