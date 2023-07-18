Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated?

Starfield is promising an enormous universe for players to get lost in, with over a thousand planets to explore. That may lead you to wonder, is Starfield procedurally generated?

Starfield’s universe, as shown during the Xbox Summer Showcase, is going to be sprawling. There’ll be all sorts of places for would-be explorers to traverse. However, how exactly has Bethesda put together a whole galaxy to explore?

Concepts like this are not new. Famously, No Man’s Sky offered an entire universe for players to explore by using procedural generation in development. This allowed for near-infinite possibility, though it came at the cost of a less curated feel.

That level of artifice can make a game feel a little looser, and a little less like there is something designed for you to explore.

That may lead you to wonder, is Starfield using procedural generation? If so, how much and will the game offer a fully designed campaign or not? Don’t worry. We have answers to all the above.

Does Starfield use procedural generation?

Yes, Starfield utilizes procedural generation. The game offers over 1000 planets to explore. It would have been impossible to make that many without the help of AI.

However, Todd Howard has assured players not to worry, as every game Bethesda has made has dabbled in procedural generation. In an interview with IGN, he said: “We do a lot of procedural generation in Starfield, but I would keep in mind that we’ve always done that. It’s a big part of Skyrim in terms of questing and some other things we do. We generate landscape using procedural systems, so we’ve always kind of worked on it.”

Does Starfield mostly feature procedural content?

No. While Starfield utilizes the technology, Todd Howard has said that the title features the most hand-crafted content ever for a Bethesda game. In a Kinda Funny Xcast, Howard explained the design philosophy saying, “What we do is we handcraft individual locations, and some of those are placed specifically”.

Bethesda There will be over 1000 planets for you to explore in Starfield.

In his interview with IGN, he said: “I should also add that we have done more handcrafting in this game, content-wise, than any game we’ve done.

“We’re over 200,000 lines of dialogue, so we still do a lot of handcrafting and if people just want to do what they’re used to in our games, and follow a main quest, and do the questlines, you’re gonna see what you’d kind of expect from us.”

That’s everything you need to know about Starfield when it comes to procedurally generated planets. However, why not read some of our other guides around the game?

