Stellaris Cheats: All debug console commands and how to input

Stellaris is a huge space exploration playground, but cheats and codes activated from the game’s debug console commands can add a whole new dimension on PC.

Stellaris may have launched all the way back in 2016, but the huge grand strategy title has kept growing through DLC and console ports ever since. If you thought you’d exhausted all there was to offer, though, then we’ve got news for you – Stellaris cheats can change up the game massively.

Like the classic games of old, there’s a wealth of ways to tweak your game – either to give yourself an advantage or to change certain parameters.

Advertisement

Here are all the Stellaris cheats we’ve found so far.

Contents

How to access the debug console

Accessing the terminal is as easy as hitting any of the following on a QWERTY keyboard: Shift+2 / ALT+2+1 / Shift+3 / §

How to use Stellaris cheats on console

There’s no current way to access the console on PlayStation or Xbox, sadly. If any changes regarding this occur, we’ll update you right here.

Stellaris cheats codes list: all console commands

If you’re looking to give yourself an advantage, there are plenty to choose from – courtesy of the Stellaris Wiki.

Command Effect Parameters activate_all_traditions Activates all Traditions activate_ascension_perk Activates the specified Ascension Perk, pressing tab reveals the names [name] activate_tradition Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals the names [tradition id] add_anomaly Adds [anomaly id] to the selected celestial body [anomaly id] add_intel Adds [amount] of intel towards [target], default 10 [target] [amount] add_opinion Increases the [source] empire’s Opinion of the [target] empire by [amount], default 40 [source] [target] [amount] add_relic Grants [relic id], writing all instead of the ID grants all relics. The same relic can be added multiple times. [relic id] add_ship Creates a fleet with one ship of [design id], pressing tab reveals the NPC ship names

NOTE: Spawned juggernauts will not be able to build, upgrade or repair ships [design id] add_spynetwork_value Adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target] [target] [amount] add_trait_leader Adds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class [leader id] [trait id] add_trait_species Adds [trait id] to [species id] [species id] [trait id] ai Toggles the AI on or off alloys Adds [amount] of Alloys, default 5000 [amount] build_pops Adds [amount] of robot pops to the selected planet, only works if the empire has the technology to build robot pops [amount] cash Adds [amount] of Energy Credits, defaults 5000 [amount] colonize Starts the colonization process of the selected planet using a copy of the pop with the ID given, uncolonizable celestial bodies will not make colonization progress [colonizer pop id] communications Establishes communications with all empires create_megastructure Creates a Megastructure in the current system, pressing tab reveals the IDs [megastructure id] create_navy Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses [amount] percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100% [amount] damage All ships in the selected fleet take [amount] hull damage [amount] debug_nomen AI empires always refuse player proposals debug_yesmen AI empires always agree to player proposals effect add_building = Adds [building id] to the selected planet, multiple-planet unique buildings will be removed a month after being added [building id] effect add_deposit = Adds [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body [deposit id] effect add_district = Adds [district id] to the planet [district id] effect add_planet_devastation = Adds [amount] of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it [amount] effect country_add_ethic = Adds [ethic id] to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics [ethic id] effect country_remove_ethic = Removes [ethic id] from the player empire [ethic id] effect create_archaeological_site = Adds [archaeological site id] to the selected create_archaeological_site, enter random to create a random archeological site [archaeological site id] effect force_add_civic = Adds [civic id] to the player empire [civic id] effect force_remove_civic = Removes [civic id] to the player empire [civic id] effect remove_modifier = Removes [modifier id] from the selected planet, or empire if none is selected [modifier id] effect shift_ethic = Shifts the player empire’s ethics to [ethic id] [ethic id] election Starts a ruler election end_senate_session Passes/fails the currently voted resolution engineering Adds [amount] of Engineering tech points, default 5000 [amount] event Triggers [event id] [event id] federation_add_experience Adds [amount] of Experience to the Federation, default 1000 [amount] federation_add_cohesion Adds [amount] of Cohesion to the Federation, default 200 [amount] federation_add_cohesion_speed Adds [amount] of Monthly Cohesion to the Federation, default 10 [amount] federation_examine_leader Triggers a Federation succession finish_research Finishes all active research finish_special_projects Finishes all special projects finish_terraform Finishes all terraforming processes food Adds [amount] of Food, default 5000 [amount] force_integrate Integrates [target] empire into the player’s empire [target] force_senate_vote Ends the current senate recess free_government Toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit free_policies Toggles allowing player to change policies without restriction, including policies previously disabled grow_pops Adds [amount] of growing pops to selected planet, default 1 [amount] influence Adds [amount] of Influence, default 5000 [amount] instant_build Toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades

WARNING: This also applies to enemy AI so only used while paused intel Gives sight of the entire galaxy invincible Player ships will not take damage max_resources Fills all resource storages minerals Adds [amount] of Minerals, default 5000 [amount] observe Switches to observer mode, use the play command to revert control

WARNING: If the game is unpaused in observer mode the AI will take control of the player empire own Take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase, or planet, or if none is selected takes ownership of the planet ID given as an argument. Uncolonizable celestial bodies will be created as colonies but have no capital building [planet id] physics Adds [amount] of Physics tech points, default 5000 [amount] planet_class Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id] [planet class id] planet_happiness Adds a modifier with [amount] Happiness to the selected planet, default 100 [amount] planet_size Changes the size of the selected planet, can go above regular sizes but above 78 will move the planet backward [size] play Switches player control to empire [empire ID] [empire ID] remove_trait_leader Removes [trait id] from [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals the name for all current traits. [leader id] [trait id or index] remove_trait_species Removes [trait id] from [species id] [species id] [trait id] research_all_technologies Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies. Add 1 for space creatures and crisis techs too. Add a second number for [amount] of repeatable technologies. [boolean] [amount] research_technology Instantly research [technology id] [technology id] resource Adds [amount] of [resource], default 5000 [amount] [resource] skills Adds [amount] of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1 [amount] skip_galactic_community_cooldowns Allows proposing resolutions from the same group without cooldown society Adds [amount] of Society tech points, default 5000 [amount] survey Surveys all planets, requires at least one science ship techupdate Re-rolls the currently available tech choices unity Adds [amount] of Unity, default 500 [amount] unlock_edicts Unlocks all edicts branchoffice Take ownership of a planet branch office minor_artifacts Adds [amount] of Minor Artifacts, default 5000 [amount] menace Adds [amount] of Menace, default 5000 [amount] imperial_authority Adds [amount] of Imperial Authority, default 10 [amount]

Major Events

These codes can kickstart a series of events within the game.

ID Major event Notes Required selection anomaly.95 Voyager 1 Can start the Solar Coordinates event if the Sol system exists somewhere in the galaxy Ship or Starbase anomaly.186 Limbo With the right technology and AI policies, you can resurrect them as a new colony or as a new empire Ship or Starbase anomaly.3085 The Prince Event with small but permanent opinion effects Ship or Starbase anomaly.4051 Echoes from the Deep Grants the Improved Working Environment edict and positive modifiers Ship or Starbase anomaly.4081 Abandoned Sensor Array Grants the Extensive Sensor Searches edict Ship or Starbase anomaly.4105 Fumes Lie Thick Grants the Improved Energy Initiative edict Ship or Starbase anomaly.4136 Translating Settlers’ Texts Grants Master’s Teachings: The Greater Good edict anomaly.4141 Translating Explorers’ Texts Grants Master’s Teachings: Philosophical Mindset edict anomaly.4151 Translating Traders’ Texts Grants Master’s Teachings: Diplomatic Trust edict anomaly.4166 Translating Warriors’ Texts Grants Master’s Teachings: Warring States edict colony.100 Abandoned Terraforming Equipment Abandoned Terraforming Equipment Special Project Planet colony.3005 The Doorway Planet colony.3007 High-energy Dimension Modifies the Dimensional Portal Job Planet colony.3008 The Null Void Modifies the Dimensional Portal Job Planet colony.3009 Mirror Mirror Modifies the Dimensional Portal Job Planet colony_mod.101 Titanic Life Study: Success Allows the recruitment of Titanic Beast armies Planet country.1 Sublight Exploration Probes country.50 Habitable Worlds Survey country.53 Alien Specimen Procurement country.200 Radical Cult country.250 The Hunt for the Hyacinth country.1000 Wanderlust: Rogue Scientist country.1100 Mass Extinction Through the Ages crisis.199 Prethoryn Scourge Immediately spawns Prethoryn invaders. Use “crisis.10” to initiate the crisis’ natural progression crisis.50 Rise of the Sentinels Doesn’t require the crisis but will add its sound effects crisis.71 Sentinel Fleet Donation Doesn’t require the crisis or the Sentinels crisis.105 Long live the Queen! Spawns the Domesticated Prethoryn Queen Fleet or Starbase crisis.1000 The Unbidden crisis.1100 The Aberrant Doesn’t require the Unbidden crisis.1200 The Vehement Requires the Unbidden crisis.2000 The Contingency Skips the Ghost Signal events. Use “crisis.2005” to initiate the crisis’ natural progression crisis.2400 Cybrex Return Doesn’t require the crisis fallen_empires_awakening.1 Sleepers Awake Must select a Fallen Empire with the play command beforehand or YOU will awaken fallen_empires_tasks.1 A patronizing or machine Fallen Empire sends a random gift galactic_features.301 Fallen Empire mothballed fleet Fleet or Starbase galactic_features.401 Space Storm Hits Galaxy galactic_features.403 Space Storm Dissipates galcom.16 The Birth of the Galactic Community Option to instantly create or join the Galactic Community nomad.1 The Nomads Will not spawn if a Sentry Array is completed precursor.98 Vultraum Home System Located Spawns the Vultraum Home System precursor.598 Yuht Home System Located Spawns the Yuht Home System precursor.1098 First League Home System Located Spawns the First League Home System precursor.1598 Irassian Home System Located Spawns the Irassian Home System precursor.2098 Cybrex Home System Located Spawns the Cybrex Home System story.107 Amoebas Pacified story.207 Crystals Pacified unrest.4200 Unrest: Revolt Targeted planet’s population revolts and attempts to break away. Can be used on other empires. Colony action.96 Birth of the Galactic Market akx.8888 Horizon Signal Fleet or Starbase leviathans.3103 Dreadnought Repaired Fleet or Starbase war_in_heaven.1000 War in Heaven Will awaken two fallen empires if none awakened utopia.3000 Enter the Shroud Works even if still on cooldown utopia.3021 Avatar (army) utopia.3190 The Chosen One utopia.3304 Whisperers in the Void Option to form a covenant utopia.3305 Composer of Strands Option to form a covenant utopia.3306 Eater of Worlds Option to form a covenant utopia.3307 Instrument of Desire Option to form a covenant utopia.3308 End of the Cycle Option to form a covenant utopia.3320 The Reckoning Requires accepting the covenant in the previous event to work properly syndaw.1000 Machine Uprising fallen_machine_empire.1 Ancient Caretakers Awaken Must select the Ancient Caretakers with the play command beforehand or YOU will awaken marauder.85 Mercenaries Become Available Must be triggered multiple times for each Marauder empire marauder.500 The Drums of War Must select a Marauder Empire with the play command beforehand or YOU will become the Horde distar.172 Neural Symbiosis Option to get the Brain Slug Host trait for some pops and leaders Ship or Starbase distar.232 Junk Ratlings Creates the Ketling species if the Junk Ratling systems exist distar.236 Junk Ratlings Creates the Ketling Star Pack empire if the Ketling species exists distar.260 Wild Eukaryotes Creates a pre-sapient species with the Docile Livestock trait on the planet Planet distar.1001 Paradise Lost Creates a nearby system with the a Gaia World and a Stone Age civilization distar.1081 Azizians Option to enable the recruitment of Azizian armies on a random owned world distar.2050 Alien Entity Spawns the Enigmatic Cache in the galaxy distar.3014 The Nivlac (unfriendly) Creates an empire with a permanent -100 opinion modifier distar.3016 The Nivlac (friendly) Creates an empire with a permanent +100 opinion modifier distar.5006 The Voidspawn The selected planet is turned into a cracked world from where a Voidspawn hatches Planet distar.11000 Spawn L-Cluster Spawns a sealed L-Cluser distar.13000 The L-Cluster (L-Drake) Doesn’t require the L-Cluster but will open every L-Gate as well graygoo.1 The L-Cluster (Gray Tempest) Requires the L-Cluster to work graygoo.100 The L-Cluster (Dessanu Consonance) Requires the L-Cluster to work graygoo.400 A Quiet Stroll Encounter Grey Fleet or Starbase ancrel.4000 Whispers in the Stone Creates the Whispers in the Stone archaeology site Planet ancrel.6130 Zarqulan’s Chosen Allows colonizing Holy Worlds and gives +150 permanent opinion from Holy Guardians ancrel.10050 Secrets of the Yuht Unlocks the Initiate Yuht Cleansing Process decision ancrel.10004 Arcane Deciphering (Auto-Forge) Unlocks a Fallen Empire building ancrel.10005 Arcane Deciphering (Sky-Dome) Unlocks a Fallen Empire building ancrel.10006 Arcane Deciphering (Dimensional Fabricator) Unlocks a Fallen Empire building ancrel.10007 Arcane Deciphering (Affluence Center) Unlocks a Fallen Empire building ancrel.10008 Arcane Deciphering (Nourishment Center) Unlocks a Fallen Empire building ancrel.10009 Arcane Deciphering (Class-4 Singularity) Unlocks a Fallen Empire building

Testing Commands

These Stellaris cheat codes trigger actions, as well as prompt developer features.

Command Description Parameters 3dstats Toggles 3D Stats (FPS and render time) activate_relic Activates the triumph effect of [Relic ID] [Pop ID] [Ethic Key] add_ethic_pop Add ethic to a pop [Pop ID] [Ethic Key] advanced_galaxy Simulates a game in the year 2400 (every default empire gains colonies, technologies, and fleets) ai_anomalies Toggles whether human empires get ai-only anomalies alienfx Attempt to change computer lights with Alien FX ambient_object Spawns an ambient object of the specified type. [type] attackallfleets Makes all player fleets target all other fleets audio.playeffect Play the sound effect with the given name audio.setactivegroup Sets the active audio group audio.testeffectweights Test the random distribution of the weighs for a sound effect berserk_ai AI aggression set to 10 blend_post_effect Blends to a new post effect setting [nSetting] [vTime] [nMode] borders Calculates map borders casusbelli Add a Casus Belli against the given target empire [casus belli key] [country id] check_save Check save and load persistence clear_debug_lines Clears any persistent debug lines clear_debug_strings Clears any persistent debug strings clearflag Clears an event flag on a specific target [type] [flag] [target id] collision Displays collision boxes and circles communications Enable/disable communication with the target empire, leave with no arguments for all [target country id] contact Starts first contact with all empires contacts_summary Hides who holds casus belli on the contacts screen control Used to occupy planets. If there is no war with the owner of [planet id] control will be reverted instantly. [planet id] copy_pop Copies a pop to the selected planet using the id of a single pop. [pop id] crash Crash the game debug_achievements TODO debug_achievements_clear TODO debug_dumpevents Prints fired events debug_stats Shows game performance stats debuglines Toggles debug lines on/off debugtexture Debug drawer for textures [texture name] [transparency] [alpha channel] debugtooltip Reveals debug info in tooltips such as a pop ID for pops, and planet ID for planets. deltat Scales Delta Time with given value [delta_t] [scale value] democratic_election Start a democratic ruler election deposits Shows stats for deposits diplo_3rd_party Does diplomacy between two players from 3rd party perspective. [diplo] [actor id] [recipient id] dump_ai_build_plan Prints what the AI intends to construct next dump_origins Prints all origins in the galaxy effect Executes an effect script. effect remove_megastructure Removes the selected megastructure error Show errors in log eventscopes Prints the scope trees of current events eventstats Show event statistics. factions.showallfactions Prints all factions and information on them. factions.showattraction Prints attraction levels for every faction. factions.spawnall Spawns all possible factions. They will disappear immediately if 10 years haven’t passed. fast_forward Fast forward a set amount of days [amount of days] [observer] filewatcher Toggles filewatcher ftl Enable/Disable unlimited FTL, obsolete fullscreen Toggles fullscreen game_over Executes the specified type of Game Over [victory type index] game_paused Pauses or resumes the game gfxculture Sets graphical culture for player empire, pressing tab reveals the culture keys [culture key] goto Moves camera to position [x] [y] guibounds Displays the bounds of GUI elements hdr Toggles HDR help Prints the help documentation for a command. [command name] helphelp No help for you! hsv Converts RGB to HSV human_ai Toggles AI for Human countries human_anomalies_for_ai Allows the AI to get regular anomalies info Toggles Debug info. kill_country Kills the current empire. kill_leader Kills specified leader. [leader id] kill_ruler Kills the current ruler. kill_pop Kills [Pop ID] pop [Pop ID] lockcamera Locks the camera to the current position. [debug_lockcamera, lockcamera] map_names Regenerates map names. mature_galaxy Simulates a 100-year-old galaxy. memtest Used to test for memory leakage with certain functions. [iterations] message Shows every message type on the top bar. nogui Toggles GUI on/off nomouse Toggles mouse scroll wheel on\off one_year Run the game for one year then logs how long it took. overnight Sets the game up for an overnight session. [ticks per turn] particle Toggles particle debug info. particle.miplevels TODO particle.useringbuffer TODO particle.wireframe TODO particle_editor Spawns a particle editor. path Finds path between stars. [from index] [to index] peace_on_player The targeted country offers peace to players. [country id] planets Lists every type of planet and the amount of each. players Lists every human player in the current game. populate Fills all housing on selected planet with pops

WARNING: Will hang the game as of version 3.0 pp Gives the player minerals [amount] production Dumps some debug info about production random_ruler Replace the ruler with a new random one rebuild_sectors Rebuilds sector boundaries recalc_fleet_presence Recalculates fleet presence cache, useful if loading old saves. regenerate_border_colors Regenerates border colors for empires with the same primary color reload Reloads assets [file name] reload_galaxy Starts a new game reload_graphical_map Reloads the graphical map reloadfx Reloads the shader [arguments: map/mapname/postfx or *.fx filename] remove_ethic_pop Removes an ethic from a target pop. [pop id] [ethic key] remove_notification Removes all notifications belonging to the player [amount] rendertype Prints the current` rendering type. resources Show stats for resources reverse_diplo Sends a diplomatic command from the target to the player. [diplo] [id] run Runs the specified file with list of commands. The file should be placed in the root Stellaris folder in your My Documents. The file must be called ‘[insert file name here]’ without the brackets. The file should be in the INI extension. scaling Enables/disable scaling of models. smooth Toggle frame smoothing spawnentity Spawns specified entity at the cursor position. The entity names are found in the gfx folder in the .asset files. [entity name] srgb Toggles RBG color mode surrender Surrender and gives in to all demands. Using only [country id] parameter lists wars with their appropriate war_ids for a given country. [country id] [war id] switchlanguage Reload localization files and switches language techweights Prints weights for the tech tree of the player [tech area] test_achievement Used to test an achievement trigger [achievement] threading.taskthreadcount Returns the number of CPU threads used ticks_per_turn Controls the number of ticks per turn [amount of ticks] time Returns the local system time trigger Tests a trigger script (*.txt) when placed in the \\Paradox Interactive\Stellaris\ folder [trigger script] trigger_docs Prints docs for triggers and effects trigger_file Tests the trigger script, and crashes the game version Copies game version to clipboard volume Modifies music volume [volume delta] war The first country declares war on the second with the given wargoal [attacker country id] [defender country id] [war goal] warexhaustion Adds the given war exhaustion for all of an empire’s active wars [amount] window Opens a GUI window element [arguments open/close] [window gui name] wireframe Toggles forced wireframe on/off

Graphic interface codes

These cheat tweaks allow you to customize Stellaris’ game’s user interface.

Advertisement

Command Description Parameters alerts.showall Toggles displaying all UI alerts draw.asteroids Toggles rendering of asteroid belts. draw.background Toggles rendering of the background space texture. draw.borders Toggles rendering of border colors and empire icons. draw.center Toggles rendering of the galaxy center glow. draw.clusters Toggles rendering of white circles in the galaxy map. Empires seem to be distributed evenly across clusters. draw.combatdebuglines Toggles rendering of lines during combat showing which targets a ship is focusing on. A line also shows where the ship was located before combat. draw.dust Toggles rendering of the galaxy dust. draw.greenscreen Toggles rendering a green screen behind the background. Turning of the background (draw.background) will give you a totally greenscreened game that you can use for video purposes. You should also use line draw.navigationarrows and draw.systemlines. draw.hyperlanes Toggles rendering of hyperlanes. draw.names Toggles rendering of empire and nebula names on the galaxy map. draw.navigationarrows Toggles rendering of the arrows and names towards neighbors of a system. draw.nebula Toggles rendering of nebulas on the galaxy map. draw.neighbors Toggles rendering of cyan and yellow lines in the star map. Cyan lines are drawn from a system to its neighboring systems. Yellow lines divide the map into cells with each cell belonging to a single system. draw.objects Toggles rendering of stars, ships, stations, planets and arrows towards neighboring systems. draw.pathtosystem Displays a slider with default value -1. When a ship is selected a path will be rendered from the ship’s system towards the system corresponding to the ID in the slider. An ETA is displayed for every jump made. ETA says “X Days”, but seems to be 10x the amount of ingame days needed. (Possibly game ticks) draw.sensor Toggles the green dashed circle (i.e. sensor range) around ships and owned systems. draw.shipintersection ? draw.stars Toggles rendering of stars and black holes on the galaxy map. draw.systeminit Toggles rendering of the systems initialization template. I.e. a system starts with hostiles, made to suit as a colony for nearby empire, etc. draw.systemlines Toggles rendering of systems planetary orbits, warp bounds, and outer bounds. draw.tigrid Toggles rendering of yellow grid in galaxy map. Use unknown. draw.trails Toggles rendering of ships engine trails. draw.weaponlocators Draws weapon locators. enable.ai Enables AI. enable.asserts Enables asserts. enable.framesmoothing Enables frame smoothing. endscreen Displays the endscreen. entity.names Displays entity names. entity.recursiveboundingvolumes Displays recursive bounding volumes. gui.wireframe Displays the wireframe of the GUI. ignore_truce Wars can be declared during truces Toggle on and off. instant_anomaly_research Anomalies are researched instantly Toggle on and off. instant_colony Colony ships will no longer take time to settle. Toggle on and off. instant_move Ships will teleport instantly to right click cursor. Toggle on and off. instant_survey Planets are surveyed instantly Toggle on and off. maxfps Limits the maximum FPS. Defaults to no limit (0). mesh.miplevels ? mesh.names Displays the names of the .mesh file used for each model. mesh.texturenames Displays the folder/filename of textures used for each model. mesh.wireframe Toggles the wireframe for models. missilegfx.extratimepertick ? missilegfx.slowdownradius ? music.fade ? music.next ? no_resources ? normals Displays normalisation points on each mode. pathfindcache ? pop_happiness Forces pop happiness to a specific level. popfactionlogs ? portraits ? portraits.poplevel ? terraincognita Used to reveal all uncharted space.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the debug console command cheats and codes in Stellaris.

For more gaming-related content, head over to our dedicated Gaming page.