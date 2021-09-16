Stellaris Cheats: All debug console commands and how to input

Stellaris is a huge space exploration playground, but cheats and codes activated from the game’s debug console commands can add a whole new dimension on PC.
Stellaris may have launched all the way back in 2016, but the huge grand strategy title has kept growing through DLC and console ports ever since. If you thought you’d exhausted all there was to offer, though, then we’ve got news for you – Stellaris cheats can change up the game massively.
Like the classic games of old, there’s a wealth of ways to tweak your game – either to give yourself an advantage or to change certain parameters.
Here are all the Stellaris cheats we’ve found so far.
- How to access the debug console
- How to use Stellaris cheats on console
- Stellaris Code List
How to access the debug console
Accessing the terminal is as easy as hitting any of the following on a QWERTY keyboard: Shift+2 / ALT+2+1 / Shift+3 / §
How to use Stellaris cheats on console
There’s no current way to access the console on PlayStation or Xbox, sadly. If any changes regarding this occur, we’ll update you right here.
Stellaris cheats codes list: all console commands
If you’re looking to give yourself an advantage, there are plenty to choose from – courtesy of the Stellaris Wiki.
|Command
|Effect
|Parameters
|activate_all_traditions
|Activates all Traditions
|activate_ascension_perk
|Activates the specified Ascension Perk, pressing tab reveals the names
|[name]
|activate_tradition
|Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals the names
|[tradition id]
|add_anomaly
|Adds [anomaly id] to the selected celestial body
|[anomaly id]
|add_intel
|Adds [amount] of intel towards [target], default 10
|[target] [amount]
|add_opinion
|Increases the [source] empire’s Opinion of the [target] empire by [amount], default 40
|[source] [target] [amount]
|add_relic
|Grants [relic id], writing all instead of the ID grants all relics. The same relic can be added multiple times.
|[relic id]
|add_ship
|Creates a fleet with one ship of [design id], pressing tab reveals the NPC ship names
NOTE: Spawned juggernauts will not be able to build, upgrade or repair ships
|[design id]
|add_spynetwork_value
|Adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target]
|[target] [amount]
|add_trait_leader
|Adds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class
|[leader id] [trait id]
|add_trait_species
|Adds [trait id] to [species id]
|[species id] [trait id]
|ai
|Toggles the AI on or off
|alloys
|Adds [amount] of Alloys, default 5000
|[amount]
|build_pops
|Adds [amount] of robot pops to the selected planet, only works if the empire has the technology to build robot pops
|[amount]
|cash
|Adds [amount] of Energy Credits, defaults 5000
|[amount]
|colonize
|Starts the colonization process of the selected planet using a copy of the pop with the ID given, uncolonizable celestial bodies will not make colonization progress
|[colonizer pop id]
|communications
|Establishes communications with all empires
|create_megastructure
|Creates a Megastructure in the current system, pressing tab reveals the IDs
|[megastructure id]
|create_navy
|Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses [amount] percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100%
|[amount]
|damage
|All ships in the selected fleet take [amount] hull damage
|[amount]
|debug_nomen
|AI empires always refuse player proposals
|debug_yesmen
|AI empires always agree to player proposals
|effect add_building =
|Adds [building id] to the selected planet, multiple-planet unique buildings will be removed a month after being added
|[building id]
|effect add_deposit =
|Adds [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
|[deposit id]
|effect add_district =
|Adds [district id] to the planet
|[district id]
|effect add_planet_devastation =
|Adds [amount] of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it
|[amount]
|effect country_add_ethic =
|Adds [ethic id] to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics
|[ethic id]
|effect country_remove_ethic =
|Removes [ethic id] from the player empire
|[ethic id]
|effect create_archaeological_site =
|Adds [archaeological site id] to the selected create_archaeological_site, enter random to create a random archeological site
|[archaeological site id]
|effect force_add_civic =
|Adds [civic id] to the player empire
|[civic id]
|effect force_remove_civic =
|Removes [civic id] to the player empire
|[civic id]
|effect remove_modifier =
|Removes [modifier id] from the selected planet, or empire if none is selected
|[modifier id]
|effect shift_ethic =
|Shifts the player empire’s ethics to [ethic id]
|[ethic id]
|election
|Starts a ruler election
|end_senate_session
|Passes/fails the currently voted resolution
|engineering
|Adds [amount] of Engineering tech points, default 5000
|[amount]
|event
|Triggers [event id]
|[event id]
|federation_add_experience
|Adds [amount] of Experience to the Federation, default 1000
|[amount]
|federation_add_cohesion
|Adds [amount] of Cohesion to the Federation, default 200
|[amount]
|federation_add_cohesion_speed
|Adds [amount] of Monthly Cohesion to the Federation, default 10
|[amount]
|federation_examine_leader
|Triggers a Federation succession
|finish_research
|Finishes all active research
|finish_special_projects
|Finishes all special projects
|finish_terraform
|Finishes all terraforming processes
|food
|Adds [amount] of Food, default 5000
|[amount]
|force_integrate
|Integrates [target] empire into the player’s empire
|[target]
|force_senate_vote
|Ends the current senate recess
|free_government
|Toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit
|free_policies
|Toggles allowing player to change policies without restriction, including policies previously disabled
|grow_pops
|Adds [amount] of growing pops to selected planet, default 1
|[amount]
|influence
|Adds [amount] of Influence, default 5000
|[amount]
|instant_build
|Toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades
WARNING: This also applies to enemy AI so only used while paused
|intel
|Gives sight of the entire galaxy
|invincible
|Player ships will not take damage
|max_resources
|Fills all resource storages
|minerals
|Adds [amount] of Minerals, default 5000
|[amount]
|observe
|Switches to observer mode, use the play command to revert control
WARNING: If the game is unpaused in observer mode the AI will take control of the player empire
|own
|Take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase, or planet, or if none is selected takes ownership of the planet ID given as an argument. Uncolonizable celestial bodies will be created as colonies but have no capital building
|[planet id]
|physics
|Adds [amount] of Physics tech points, default 5000
|[amount]
|planet_class
|Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id]
|[planet class id]
|planet_happiness
|Adds a modifier with [amount] Happiness to the selected planet, default 100
|[amount]
|planet_size
|Changes the size of the selected planet, can go above regular sizes but above 78 will move the planet backward
|[size]
|play
|Switches player control to empire [empire ID]
|[empire ID]
|remove_trait_leader
|Removes [trait id] from [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals the name for all current traits.
|[leader id] [trait id or index]
|remove_trait_species
|Removes [trait id] from [species id]
|[species id] [trait id]
|research_all_technologies
|Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies. Add 1 for space creatures and crisis techs too. Add a second number for [amount] of repeatable technologies.
|[boolean] [amount]
|research_technology
|Instantly research [technology id]
|[technology id]
|resource
|Adds [amount] of [resource], default 5000
|[amount] [resource]
|skills
|Adds [amount] of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1
|[amount]
|skip_galactic_community_cooldowns
|Allows proposing resolutions from the same group without cooldown
|society
|Adds [amount] of Society tech points, default 5000
|[amount]
|survey
|Surveys all planets, requires at least one science ship
|techupdate
|Re-rolls the currently available tech choices
|unity
|Adds [amount] of Unity, default 500
|[amount]
|unlock_edicts
|Unlocks all edicts
|branchoffice
|Take ownership of a planet branch office
|minor_artifacts
|Adds [amount] of Minor Artifacts, default 5000
|[amount]
|menace
|Adds [amount] of Menace, default 5000
|[amount]
|imperial_authority
|Adds [amount] of Imperial Authority, default 10
|[amount]
Major Events
These codes can kickstart a series of events within the game.
|ID
|Major event
|Notes
|Required selection
|anomaly.95
|Voyager 1
|Can start the Solar Coordinates event if the Sol system exists somewhere in the galaxy
|Ship or Starbase
|anomaly.186
|Limbo
|With the right technology and AI policies, you can resurrect them as a new colony or as a new empire
|Ship or Starbase
|anomaly.3085
|The Prince
|Event with small but permanent opinion effects
|Ship or Starbase
|anomaly.4051
|Echoes from the Deep
|Grants the Improved Working Environment edict and positive modifiers
|Ship or Starbase
|anomaly.4081
|Abandoned Sensor Array
|Grants the Extensive Sensor Searches edict
|Ship or Starbase
|anomaly.4105
|Fumes Lie Thick
|Grants the Improved Energy Initiative edict
|Ship or Starbase
|anomaly.4136
|Translating Settlers’ Texts
|Grants Master’s Teachings: The Greater Good edict
|anomaly.4141
|Translating Explorers’ Texts
|Grants Master’s Teachings: Philosophical Mindset edict
|anomaly.4151
|Translating Traders’ Texts
|Grants Master’s Teachings: Diplomatic Trust edict
|anomaly.4166
|Translating Warriors’ Texts
|Grants Master’s Teachings: Warring States edict
|colony.100
|Abandoned Terraforming Equipment
|Abandoned Terraforming Equipment Special Project
|Planet
|colony.3005
|The Doorway
|Planet
|colony.3007
|High-energy Dimension
|Modifies the Dimensional Portal Job
|Planet
|colony.3008
|The Null Void
|Modifies the Dimensional Portal Job
|Planet
|colony.3009
|Mirror Mirror
|Modifies the Dimensional Portal Job
|Planet
|colony_mod.101
|Titanic Life Study: Success
|Allows the recruitment of Titanic Beast armies
|Planet
|country.1
|Sublight Exploration Probes
|country.50
|Habitable Worlds Survey
|country.53
|Alien Specimen Procurement
|country.200
|Radical Cult
|country.250
|The Hunt for the Hyacinth
|country.1000
|Wanderlust: Rogue Scientist
|country.1100
|Mass Extinction Through the Ages
|crisis.199
|Prethoryn Scourge
|Immediately spawns Prethoryn invaders. Use “crisis.10” to initiate the crisis’ natural progression
|crisis.50
|Rise of the Sentinels
|Doesn’t require the crisis but will add its sound effects
|crisis.71
|Sentinel Fleet Donation
|Doesn’t require the crisis or the Sentinels
|crisis.105
|Long live the Queen!
|Spawns the Domesticated Prethoryn Queen
|Fleet or Starbase
|crisis.1000
|The Unbidden
|crisis.1100
|The Aberrant
|Doesn’t require the Unbidden
|crisis.1200
|The Vehement
|Requires the Unbidden
|crisis.2000
|The Contingency
|Skips the Ghost Signal events. Use “crisis.2005” to initiate the crisis’ natural progression
|crisis.2400
|Cybrex Return
|Doesn’t require the crisis
|fallen_empires_awakening.1
|Sleepers Awake
|Must select a Fallen Empire with the play command beforehand or YOU will awaken
|fallen_empires_tasks.1
|A patronizing or machine Fallen Empire sends a random gift
|galactic_features.301
|Fallen Empire mothballed fleet
|Fleet or Starbase
|galactic_features.401
|Space Storm Hits Galaxy
|galactic_features.403
|Space Storm Dissipates
|galcom.16
|The Birth of the Galactic Community
|Option to instantly create or join the Galactic Community
|nomad.1
|The Nomads
|Will not spawn if a Sentry Array is completed
|precursor.98
|Vultraum Home System Located
|Spawns the Vultraum Home System
|precursor.598
|Yuht Home System Located
|Spawns the Yuht Home System
|precursor.1098
|First League Home System Located
|Spawns the First League Home System
|precursor.1598
|Irassian Home System Located
|Spawns the Irassian Home System
|precursor.2098
|Cybrex Home System Located
|Spawns the Cybrex Home System
|story.107
|Amoebas Pacified
|story.207
|Crystals Pacified
|unrest.4200
|Unrest: Revolt
|Targeted planet’s population revolts and attempts to break away. Can be used on other empires.
|Colony
|action.96
|Birth of the Galactic Market
|akx.8888
|Horizon Signal
|Fleet or Starbase
|leviathans.3103
|Dreadnought Repaired
|Fleet or Starbase
|war_in_heaven.1000
|War in Heaven
|Will awaken two fallen empires if none awakened
|utopia.3000
|Enter the Shroud
|Works even if still on cooldown
|utopia.3021
|Avatar (army)
|utopia.3190
|The Chosen One
|utopia.3304
|Whisperers in the Void
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3305
|Composer of Strands
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3306
|Eater of Worlds
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3307
|Instrument of Desire
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3308
|End of the Cycle
|Option to form a covenant
|utopia.3320
|The Reckoning
|Requires accepting the covenant in the previous event to work properly
|syndaw.1000
|Machine Uprising
|fallen_machine_empire.1
|Ancient Caretakers Awaken
|Must select the Ancient Caretakers with the play command beforehand or YOU will awaken
|marauder.85
|Mercenaries Become Available
|Must be triggered multiple times for each Marauder empire
|marauder.500
|The Drums of War
|Must select a Marauder Empire with the play command beforehand or YOU will become the Horde
|distar.172
|Neural Symbiosis
|Option to get the Brain Slug Host trait for some pops and leaders
|Ship or Starbase
|distar.232
|Junk Ratlings
|Creates the Ketling species if the Junk Ratling systems exist
|distar.236
|Junk Ratlings
|Creates the Ketling Star Pack empire if the Ketling species exists
|distar.260
|Wild Eukaryotes
|Creates a pre-sapient species with the Docile Livestock trait on the planet
|Planet
|distar.1001
|Paradise Lost
|Creates a nearby system with the a Gaia World and a Stone Age civilization
|distar.1081
|Azizians
|Option to enable the recruitment of Azizian armies on a random owned world
|distar.2050
|Alien Entity
|Spawns the Enigmatic Cache in the galaxy
|distar.3014
|The Nivlac (unfriendly)
|Creates an empire with a permanent -100 opinion modifier
|distar.3016
|The Nivlac (friendly)
|Creates an empire with a permanent +100 opinion modifier
|distar.5006
|The Voidspawn
|The selected planet is turned into a cracked world from where a Voidspawn hatches
|Planet
|distar.11000
|Spawn L-Cluster
|Spawns a sealed L-Cluser
|distar.13000
|The L-Cluster (L-Drake)
|Doesn’t require the L-Cluster but will open every L-Gate as well
|graygoo.1
|The L-Cluster (Gray Tempest)
|Requires the L-Cluster to work
|graygoo.100
|The L-Cluster (Dessanu Consonance)
|Requires the L-Cluster to work
|graygoo.400
|A Quiet Stroll
|Encounter Grey
|Fleet or Starbase
|ancrel.4000
|Whispers in the Stone
|Creates the Whispers in the Stone archaeology site
|Planet
|ancrel.6130
|Zarqulan’s Chosen
|Allows colonizing Holy Worlds and gives +150 permanent opinion from Holy Guardians
|ancrel.10050
|Secrets of the Yuht
|Unlocks the Initiate Yuht Cleansing Process decision
|ancrel.10004
|Arcane Deciphering (Auto-Forge)
|Unlocks a Fallen Empire building
|ancrel.10005
|Arcane Deciphering (Sky-Dome)
|Unlocks a Fallen Empire building
|ancrel.10006
|Arcane Deciphering (Dimensional Fabricator)
|Unlocks a Fallen Empire building
|ancrel.10007
|Arcane Deciphering (Affluence Center)
|Unlocks a Fallen Empire building
|ancrel.10008
|Arcane Deciphering (Nourishment Center)
|Unlocks a Fallen Empire building
|ancrel.10009
|Arcane Deciphering (Class-4 Singularity)
|Unlocks a Fallen Empire building
Testing Commands
These Stellaris cheat codes trigger actions, as well as prompt developer features.
|Command
|Description
|Parameters
|3dstats
|Toggles 3D Stats (FPS and render time)
|activate_relic
|Activates the triumph effect of [Relic ID]
|[Pop ID] [Ethic Key]
|add_ethic_pop
|Add ethic to a pop
|[Pop ID] [Ethic Key]
|advanced_galaxy
|Simulates a game in the year 2400 (every default empire gains colonies, technologies, and fleets)
|ai_anomalies
|Toggles whether human empires get ai-only anomalies
|alienfx
|Attempt to change computer lights with Alien FX
|ambient_object
|Spawns an ambient object of the specified type.
|[type]
|attackallfleets
|Makes all player fleets target all other fleets
|audio.playeffect
|Play the sound effect with the given name
|audio.setactivegroup
|Sets the active audio group
|audio.testeffectweights
|Test the random distribution of the weighs for a sound effect
|berserk_ai
|AI aggression set to 10
|blend_post_effect
|Blends to a new post effect setting
|[nSetting] [vTime] [nMode]
|borders
|Calculates map borders
|casusbelli
|Add a Casus Belli against the given target empire
|[casus belli key] [country id]
|check_save
|Check save and load persistence
|clear_debug_lines
|Clears any persistent debug lines
|clear_debug_strings
|Clears any persistent debug strings
|clearflag
|Clears an event flag on a specific target
|[type] [flag] [target id]
|collision
|Displays collision boxes and circles
|communications
|Enable/disable communication with the target empire, leave with no arguments for all
|[target country id]
|contact
|Starts first contact with all empires
|contacts_summary
|Hides who holds casus belli on the contacts screen
|control
|Used to occupy planets. If there is no war with the owner of [planet id] control will be reverted instantly.
|[planet id]
|copy_pop
|Copies a pop to the selected planet using the id of a single pop.
|[pop id]
|crash
|Crash the game
|debug_achievements
|TODO
|debug_achievements_clear
|TODO
|debug_dumpevents
|Prints fired events
|debug_stats
|Shows game performance stats
|debuglines
|Toggles debug lines on/off
|debugtexture
|Debug drawer for textures
|[texture name] [transparency] [alpha channel]
|debugtooltip
|Reveals debug info in tooltips such as a pop ID for pops, and planet ID for planets.
|deltat
|Scales Delta Time with given value
|[delta_t] [scale value]
|democratic_election
|Start a democratic ruler election
|deposits
|Shows stats for deposits
|diplo_3rd_party
|Does diplomacy between two players from 3rd party perspective.
|[diplo] [actor id] [recipient id]
|dump_ai_build_plan
|Prints what the AI intends to construct next
|dump_origins
|Prints all origins in the galaxy
|effect
|Executes an effect script.
|effect remove_megastructure
|Removes the selected megastructure
|error
|Show errors in log
|eventscopes
|Prints the scope trees of current events
|eventstats
|Show event statistics.
|factions.showallfactions
|Prints all factions and information on them.
|factions.showattraction
|Prints attraction levels for every faction.
|factions.spawnall
|Spawns all possible factions. They will disappear immediately if 10 years haven’t passed.
|fast_forward
|Fast forward a set amount of days
|[amount of days] [observer]
|filewatcher
|Toggles filewatcher
|ftl
|Enable/Disable unlimited FTL, obsolete
|fullscreen
|Toggles fullscreen
|game_over
|Executes the specified type of Game Over
|[victory type index]
|game_paused
|Pauses or resumes the game
|gfxculture
|Sets graphical culture for player empire, pressing tab reveals the culture keys
|[culture key]
|goto
|Moves camera to position
|[x] [y]
|guibounds
|Displays the bounds of GUI elements
|hdr
|Toggles HDR
|help
|Prints the help documentation for a command.
|[command name]
|helphelp
|No help for you!
|hsv
|Converts RGB to HSV
|human_ai
|Toggles AI for Human countries
|human_anomalies_for_ai
|Allows the AI to get regular anomalies
|info
|Toggles Debug info.
|kill_country
|Kills the current empire.
|kill_leader
|Kills specified leader.
|[leader id]
|kill_ruler
|Kills the current ruler.
|kill_pop
|Kills [Pop ID] pop
|[Pop ID]
|lockcamera
|Locks the camera to the current position.
|[debug_lockcamera, lockcamera]
|map_names
|Regenerates map names.
|mature_galaxy
|Simulates a 100-year-old galaxy.
|memtest
|Used to test for memory leakage with certain functions.
|[iterations]
|message
|Shows every message type on the top bar.
|nogui
|Toggles GUI on/off
|nomouse
|Toggles mouse scroll wheel on\off
|one_year
|Run the game for one year then logs how long it took.
|overnight
|Sets the game up for an overnight session.
|[ticks per turn]
|particle
|Toggles particle debug info.
|particle.miplevels
|TODO
|particle.useringbuffer
|TODO
|particle.wireframe
|TODO
|particle_editor
|Spawns a particle editor.
|path
|Finds path between stars.
|[from index] [to index]
|peace_on_player
|The targeted country offers peace to players.
|[country id]
|planets
|Lists every type of planet and the amount of each.
|players
|Lists every human player in the current game.
|populate
|Fills all housing on selected planet with pops
WARNING: Will hang the game as of version 3.0
|pp
|Gives the player minerals
|[amount]
|production
|Dumps some debug info about production
|random_ruler
|Replace the ruler with a new random one
|rebuild_sectors
|Rebuilds sector boundaries
|recalc_fleet_presence
|Recalculates fleet presence cache, useful if loading old saves.
|regenerate_border_colors
|Regenerates border colors for empires with the same primary color
|reload
|Reloads assets
|[file name]
|reload_galaxy
|Starts a new game
|reload_graphical_map
|Reloads the graphical map
|reloadfx
|Reloads the shader
|[arguments: map/mapname/postfx or *.fx filename]
|remove_ethic_pop
|Removes an ethic from a target pop.
|[pop id] [ethic key]
|remove_notification
|Removes all notifications belonging to the player
|[amount]
|rendertype
|Prints the current` rendering type.
|resources
|Show stats for resources
|reverse_diplo
|Sends a diplomatic command from the target to the player.
|[diplo] [id]
|run
|Runs the specified file with list of commands. The file should be placed in the root Stellaris folder in your My Documents. The file must be called ‘[insert file name here]’ without the brackets. The file should be in the INI extension.
|scaling
|Enables/disable scaling of models.
|smooth
|Toggle frame smoothing
|spawnentity
|Spawns specified entity at the cursor position. The entity names are found in the gfx folder in the .asset files.
|[entity name]
|srgb
|Toggles RBG color mode
|surrender
|Surrender and gives in to all demands. Using only [country id] parameter lists wars with their appropriate war_ids for a given country.
|[country id] [war id]
|switchlanguage
|Reload localization files and switches language
|techweights
|Prints weights for the tech tree of the player
|[tech area]
|test_achievement
|Used to test an achievement trigger
|[achievement]
|threading.taskthreadcount
|Returns the number of CPU threads used
|ticks_per_turn
|Controls the number of ticks per turn
|[amount of ticks]
|time
|Returns the local system time
|trigger
|Tests a trigger script (*.txt) when placed in the \\Paradox Interactive\Stellaris\ folder
|[trigger script]
|trigger_docs
|Prints docs for triggers and effects
|trigger_file
|Tests the trigger script, and crashes the game
|version
|Copies game version to clipboard
|volume
|Modifies music volume
|[volume delta]
|war
|The first country declares war on the second with the given wargoal
|[attacker country id] [defender country id] [war goal]
|warexhaustion
|Adds the given war exhaustion for all of an empire’s active wars
|[amount]
|window
|Opens a GUI window element
|[arguments open/close] [window gui name]
|wireframe
|Toggles forced wireframe on/off
Graphic interface codes
These cheat tweaks allow you to customize Stellaris’ game’s user interface.
|Command
|Description
|Parameters
|alerts.showall
|Toggles displaying all UI alerts
|draw.asteroids
|Toggles rendering of asteroid belts.
|draw.background
|Toggles rendering of the background space texture.
|draw.borders
|Toggles rendering of border colors and empire icons.
|draw.center
|Toggles rendering of the galaxy center glow.
|draw.clusters
|Toggles rendering of white circles in the galaxy map. Empires seem to be distributed evenly across clusters.
|draw.combatdebuglines
|Toggles rendering of lines during combat showing which targets a ship is focusing on. A line also shows where the ship was located before combat.
|draw.dust
|Toggles rendering of the galaxy dust.
|draw.greenscreen
|Toggles rendering a green screen behind the background. Turning of the background (draw.background) will give you a totally greenscreened game that you can use for video purposes. You should also use line draw.navigationarrows and draw.systemlines.
|draw.hyperlanes
|Toggles rendering of hyperlanes.
|draw.names
|Toggles rendering of empire and nebula names on the galaxy map.
|draw.navigationarrows
|Toggles rendering of the arrows and names towards neighbors of a system.
|draw.nebula
|Toggles rendering of nebulas on the galaxy map.
|draw.neighbors
|Toggles rendering of cyan and yellow lines in the star map. Cyan lines are drawn from a system to its neighboring systems. Yellow lines divide the map into cells with each cell belonging to a single system.
|draw.objects
|Toggles rendering of stars, ships, stations, planets and arrows towards neighboring systems.
|draw.pathtosystem
|Displays a slider with default value -1. When a ship is selected a path will be rendered from the ship’s system towards the system corresponding to the ID in the slider. An ETA is displayed for every jump made. ETA says “X Days”, but seems to be 10x the amount of ingame days needed. (Possibly game ticks)
|draw.sensor
|Toggles the green dashed circle (i.e. sensor range) around ships and owned systems.
|draw.shipintersection
|?
|draw.stars
|Toggles rendering of stars and black holes on the galaxy map.
|draw.systeminit
|Toggles rendering of the systems initialization template. I.e. a system starts with hostiles, made to suit as a colony for nearby empire, etc.
|draw.systemlines
|Toggles rendering of systems planetary orbits, warp bounds, and outer bounds.
|draw.tigrid
|Toggles rendering of yellow grid in galaxy map. Use unknown.
|draw.trails
|Toggles rendering of ships engine trails.
|draw.weaponlocators
|Draws weapon locators.
|enable.ai
|Enables AI.
|enable.asserts
|Enables asserts.
|enable.framesmoothing
|Enables frame smoothing.
|endscreen
|Displays the endscreen.
|entity.names
|Displays entity names.
|entity.recursiveboundingvolumes
|Displays recursive bounding volumes.
|gui.wireframe
|Displays the wireframe of the GUI.
|ignore_truce
|Wars can be declared during truces
|Toggle on and off.
|instant_anomaly_research
|Anomalies are researched instantly
|Toggle on and off.
|instant_colony
|Colony ships will no longer take time to settle.
|Toggle on and off.
|instant_move
|Ships will teleport instantly to right click cursor.
|Toggle on and off.
|instant_survey
|Planets are surveyed instantly
|Toggle on and off.
|maxfps
|Limits the maximum FPS. Defaults to no limit (0).
|mesh.miplevels
|?
|mesh.names
|Displays the names of the .mesh file used for each model.
|mesh.texturenames
|Displays the folder/filename of textures used for each model.
|mesh.wireframe
|Toggles the wireframe for models.
|missilegfx.extratimepertick
|?
|missilegfx.slowdownradius
|?
|music.fade
|?
|music.next
|?
|no_resources
|?
|normals
|Displays normalisation points on each mode.
|pathfindcache
|?
|pop_happiness
|Forces pop happiness to a specific level.
|popfactionlogs
|?
|portraits
|?
|portraits.poplevel
|?
|terraincognita
|Used to reveal all uncharted space.
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the debug console command cheats and codes in Stellaris.
