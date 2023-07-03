Is Starfield single-player?

Starfield is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2023, with thousands of players eagerly anticipating its arrival to their chosen console – but is it a single-player game? Let’s take a look and find out.

2023 has seen a variety of exciting titles grace our PCs and Consoles from Diablo 4 to Final Fantasy to the fan favorite, Tears of the Kingdom, but now, most eyes are on the upcoming Bethesda game set in the dangerous beauty of space, Starfield.

Many players are preparing for the game’s release, looking at what platform they want to play it on, whether they can play it on their PC, and so much more. However, one major question many are wondering is, will Starfield be a single-player, or can you play with friends?

Will Starfield be a single-player game?

Bethesda You’ll have to explore alone in Starfield.

Yes, as revealed by Todd Howard, Starfield will be an entirely single-player experience, with no plans to make the game multiplayer.

This will allow you to explore your own preferences and playstyle as well as let you enjoy the storyline, without having to worry about meeting any other players, although it does mean you can’t play with your friends.

Such a design follows most of Bethesda’s creations, with the likes of The Elder Scrolls Series, Fable, and more being solely single-player experiences.

So, there you have it, that's everything you need to know about whether Starfield is a single-player game.

