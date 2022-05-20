All Aurora door codes in Subnautica

Subnautica’s Aurora features lots of doors that can be opened using certain codes. Here’s all the Aurora door codes in Subnautica.

In Subnautica, you’re trapped at the bottom of the sea in a broken spaceship known as the Aurora. You’re tasked with opening each of the doors as the game slowly reveals its secrets, but did you know that by using door codes in Subnautica, you can gain access to each of these areas at the very start of the game?

Below, we’ve listed every Subnautica Aurora code, and the door each one unlocks. You can use these at any point in the game, but some players may consider doing so cheating – so the choice is yours.

What are Subnautica Aurora door codes used for?

Subnautica codes are used for unlocking the various doors of the Aurora craft. Most codes can be found in game by playing through the story, but knowing each door code ahead of time can make life much easier.

Getting through each door in the Aurora allows you to find upgrade materials and other helpful items early. This also includes tools for unlocking more areas in the game before you’re supposed to.

Using the door codes early doesn’t brake the game in anyway, it just gives you a nice early advantage to aid your survival.

All Subnautica Aurora door codes

Here’s all of the available door codes for the Aurora in Subnautica:

Door Code Captain’s Quarters 2679 Cargo Bay 1454 Robotics Bay 6666 Cabin No.1 1869 Lab Access 6483

You’ll only need to use each once for the door to remain open.

So, there you have it – that’s every Aurora door code in Subnautica.

If you’re looking for codes for other games, make sure to check out our guides below:

