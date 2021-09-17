Subnautica multiplayer co-op mod: How to install & play with friends

Subnautica is a single-player game, but thanks to a new mod, it can now be played in co-op mode with a friend. Here’s how to play Subnautica as a multiplayer game.

Subnautica is a game where the player must stay alive in a hostile watery alien world. It’s a solo experience where the isolation the player feels is part of what makes it so tense, but this hasn’t stopped some players from wondering what multiplayer would be like.

Now, thanks to the Nitrox mod, Subnautica can be turned into a multiplayer game. One that lets the player experience the game in co-op mode on a single server. Of course, the mod is fan-made rather than an official update, but that’s not stopped it from being downloaded by curious players.

Advertisement

Contents

How to install Subnautica multiplayer mod

All you need to do is download and install the mod by following the instructions provided below:

Download Nitrox Unzip the file where you want the launcher to be located. Do NOT launch it while it is zipped. Run NitroxLauncher as Administrator Click Options, then Change, then choose the folder you have Subnautica installed into.

Once installed, you’ll be invited to set up a server where other Nitrox users can join. This enables those wanting to play the game in co-op mode the opportunity to join other players. It also increases the chances of them finding each other.

How to use the Subnautica multiplayer mod

Players looking for a co-op partner would do well to join the Nitrox Discord channel, where the mod is openly discussed in order to tweak it further. As this isn’t an official update, the game doesn’t feature any kind of voice chat. The mod is still a work in progress and may be prone to the occasional bug, so having a way of communicating with other players could be helpful.

Advertisement

Despite still being refined by the community, the Nitrox mod offers a pretty seamless co-op experience. The game is still classic Subnautica, just with another player. The game world remains the same, although it’s interesting to watch the world react to another player from a distance. This is something single-player users will not have experienced before.

Both players can interact with the workstations, items, and the Cyclops independently without any hiccups. It’s also helpful to have someone watching your back, as the world of Subnautica can be a dangerous place. The game was designed for solo players, so having two survivors working together makes certain sections much easier.

Advertisement

The mod was created by Nexus Mods user Sunrunner37, who made sure the download was compatible with the Stream and Epic Games Store editions of Subnautica. However, the mod isn’t available for console versions of the game, only PC. It’s also worth pointing out that the mod only works with the original game, not its sequel Subnautica: Below Zero.