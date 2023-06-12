Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch?

After years of anticipation, Bethesda’s ambitious sci-fi game Starfield is finally drawing near, but will it have a Photo Mode available at launch? Here’s what we know.

Ever since the first teaser for Starfield arrived back in 2021, gamers have been eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on the spacefaring title from Bethesda. Core gameplay tenants of Fallout and Elder Scrolls with a vast open galaxy to explore has proven to be a recipe for unparalleled hype.

Now that an official September 6, 2023 release date is locked in, we’re all getting closer to taking that first trip off-planet. But when the full game arrives, will it come with a Photo Mode available on day one?

Given the hundreds of unique planets to visit, dozens of characters to meet, and countless options for customization, capturing your travels along the way is bound to be a big deal for many players. So here’s what we know thus far about a Photo Mode in Starfield.

Does Starfield have a Photo Mode?

Yes, we can indeed confirm that Starfield does have a Photo Mode and better yet, it will be available on day one.

Revealed nice and early during the Starfield Direct on June 11, Bethesda has already been hard at work ensuring Photo Mode is fully functional at launch. We even got our first look at the set of features available during this gameplay snippet.

Bethesda Photo Mode is locked in for Starfield and Bethesda has already shown it off.

As you would expect from a fleshed-out Photo Mode, all the usual options are here in Starfield. Posing characters, toggling helmets on and off, adjusting light, filters, and all the rest, is already possible in this early build.

Starfield’s Photo Mode can be seen in action from the 1:47:30 mark below.

This means from launch, Starfield will give players the ability to capture some truly special moments however they please. Whether it’s an epic landscape shot of a new planet you just landed on or an explosive shot amid an action-packed battle sequence, Photo Mode is there to help you immortalize it all.