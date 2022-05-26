9 best games like Skyrim to play in 2022

Skyrim is one of the most celebrated open-world games ever made, but what other games should fantasy fans try? Here are the nine best games like Skyrim to play in 2022.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is considered one of the best open-world games of all time. It’s one of those titles that comes along and changes a genre forever – which may explain why Bethesda keep re-releasing it. Even in 2022, the game still looks incredible on modern consoles and PCs.

However, as iconic as it is, Skyrim isn’t unique. There are plenty of other games out there that are a lot like it, and some may even have stolen its crown. While Skyrim remains popular, it came out in 2011, and games have evolved since then, so let’s look at some.

We could simply recommend the Elder Scrolls 1-4, but instead, we’re going to focus on other games like Skyrim.

Best games like Skyrim

Below, we’ve listed the nine best games that are like Skyrim to play in 2022:

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is a very different experience to Skyrim – it’s an MMO, so the gameplay is focused on multiplayer rather than solo adventuring. The basic premise of questing around Tamriel is the same, though, and you can even explore Skyrim over 1000 years before the Dragonborn rose to prominence.

Those looking for more Elder Scrolls before the eventual sixth main entry arrives will be well served. Just remember, this is an MMO first and foremost, so it won’t be suited to every Dovakhin’s tastes.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

In our view, The Witcher 3 is a game that finally gave Skyrim a run for its money. Whether it was better than Bethesda’s masterpiece is a matter of individual opinion, but Geralt’s third gaming outing was undoubtedly something special, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Skyrim.

Like Bethesda’s games, The Witcher 3 is filled with morally grey, often uncomfortable, choices that allow you to influence the game world in subtle ways and control the narrative. However, the real star of the game is the polished open world that really raised the bar in terms of design and exploration.

The next game in the series is also in development.

Dragon Age Inquisition

Inquisition is the third Dragon Age outing and the first game in the series to be released on PS4 and Xbox One. This meant it was much more visually impressive than earlier games and it still holds up today, especially on PS5 or as part of Xbox Games Pass.

A classic Dungeon and Dragons-styled adventure, Dragon Age Inquisition doubles down on the high fantasy, but it also tells a story filled with political intrigue, conspiracy, and betrayal. While it wasn’t as iconic as Skyrim, it’s a must-play for fans of the genre.

Fallout 4

Believe it or not, those looking for more Skyrim would be well served by Fallout 4, despite it being set in a completely different genre. Rather than being a medieval fantasy adventure, Fallout 4 is a post-apocalyptic wasteland, centuries after the world was ravaged by nuclear war.

However, as the Fallout series (today) is developed by Bethesda, the gameplay has a lot of similarities. Fallout 4 is even developed using the same engine as Skyrim, and this becomes immediately apparent when the NPCs start talking.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Dogma is a very interesting game, as Capcom combined elements of Skyrim, Dark Souls, and their own Monster Hunter series to create an open-world fantasy sandbox. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, meaning it can be played portably.

Its main draw is the Pawn System, a mechanic that lets you summon other players’ characters as NPC companions. While not perfect, Dragon’s Dogma has amassed a cult following over the years, many of whom yearn for a true sequel.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Set in Peter Jackson’s interpretation of Tolkien’s Middle Earth, Shadow of War is the sequel to the also impressive Shadow of Mordor. The game is set in between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and sees the Ranger Talion take on Sauron in a bitter war over the Ring of Power.

The game is a fantasy adventure like Skyrim, but its main selling point is the Nemesis system. This is a mechanic that lets players create rivalries with NPC enemies based on previous battles. Other games, including some racing simulators, have even adopted similar systems after seeing it work so well.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come strips out the fantasy and instead tells a brutal, grounded tale of medieval life set in a fifteenth-century Bohemia. There are no dragons or magic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but the game still manages to be compelling.

Much of the gameplay resembles Skyrim and The Witcher 3, but Kingdom Come’s more realistic approach raises the stakes for the player. You either learn how to master your bow, sword, and the other elements of medieval life, or risk becoming a footnote in someone else’s story.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If The Witcher 3 was considered the first potential Skyrim killer, then Breath of the Wild was the next contender. Nintendo gave the classic Zelda formula a radical shakeup, creating a vast overworld with an emphasis on exploration and player choice.

Link has to really earn his tunic, Master Sword and Hyrule Shield this time, starting out hitting Bobokins with sticks and rocks. As ever, saving Princess Zelda after a showdown with Ganon is the goal, but you’ve got a lot of ground to cover – and you’ll love every minute.

Elden Ring

Following in the footsteps of Skyrim, Breath of The Wild, and The Witcher 3, Elden Ring represents the next evolution in open-world gameplay. The game took the tried and tested Dark Souls formula and expanded it into an epic sandbox adventure – raising the standard for both dungeon diving and open-world games at the same time.

While players eagerly await DLC, Elden Ring is still going strong. The game is primarily a single-player experience, but it’s possible to summon co-op allies into your world through summoning pools. This is especially useful against tough bosses.

Be warned though, opening the summoning pool in Elden Ring can also lead to players invading your world to steal your Runes. This adds a tense element to the game, as PvP battles can be dangerous, but thrilling.

So there you have it, the nine best games like Skyrim in 2022.

