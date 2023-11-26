Starfield player shares simple trick that transforms entire game

One Starfield fan’s simple trick makes the RPG feel like a completely “different game.”

Starfield, Bethesda’s space adventure game, has received mixed feedback from the community since its launch in September. While some features, such as shipbuilding and the game’s incredible locations, have been praised, others, such as the game’s HUD, have been a point of contention as many believe it’s distracting and diminishes the game’s immersion.

And it’s not just the HUD, as most of the game’s user interface, such as the game’s inventory system and maps, has been critiqued. Modders have already been fast to whip up improvements, however, and one such mod named “BetterHUD” claims to be “less distracting, more immersive, and simply a better HUD.”

But for those players not looking to mess around with Starfield mods, one simple trick shared on Reddit could be all it takes to improve the gameplay experience dramatically.

One Starfield fan took to Reddit with a simple suggestion: turn off the HUD. They believe that turning off the HUD transforms Starfield into a “different game” and enhances the immersion significantly.

Together with their post, the user showcased in-game screenshots, in which we can see the game’s visuals without the relatively distracting HUD.

The idea of disabling the game’s HUD reflects a desire from many players who are calling for less intrusive interfaces in RPGs.

As one player pointed out, “All modern RPGs need a HUD that mostly, if not entirely, fades away after a minute or so of non-combat.”

And it’s not just Starfield. Another fan commented that they turned off the HUD while playing through Hogwarts Legacy and that too improved their experience dramatically.

“I did this for Hogwarts Legacy, and it almost felt like watching a movie,” the player shared. “I don’t know why I didn’t think of this for Starfield. I’m going to try this now, especially with edibles involved. It’s better, so may need to try here shortly.”

So, it seems it might be worth turning off the HUD and seeing if it makes a difference next time you’re exploring many of Starfield’s unique planets.