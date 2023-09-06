Starfield player fixes major complaint with fanmade inventory redesign

A Starfield player frustrated with the game’s Inventory UI redesigned the menu to be easier to navigate, fixing a major complaint about the game.

Starfield has been one of this year’s most-anticipated games, and with a release as big as this, it’s only natural that some parts of the game have become points of tension for new players.

One of the more significant complaints focuses on the menus and inventory UI, which players have described as hard to navigate and unintuitive. It was even a big part of why streamers like Asmongold drifted away from the game after only a few hours of play.

However, one player created a redesign for the inventory menu, which quickly garnered a lot of support from other players.

Starfield player redesigns “unintuitive” inventory UI

On the official Starfield subreddit, user turbokacperel showed off a new inventory design that showed individual items in an easy-to-read grid – in contrast to the list system the real game uses.

Players quickly called for a similar system to be implemented in the game, with the top comment reading: “I hope Todd is lurking and he sees this.”

Another player summarised the frustrations over the game’s current inventory design, saying: “Seriously, why is it that these AAA game developers always seem to drop the ball on simple stuff like this? It isn’t just Bethesda. And I know almost everyone involved in actually designing games are themselves gamers, or they wouldn’t be in the industry.”

“Any gamer knows that the less clunky and more informational and user-friendly the UI is, the better. Yet that seems to be the number one thing that needs modded in any new game.”

