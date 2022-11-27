Where to find Snorunt, Glalie, & Froslass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

While fragile, Ice-type Pokemon are valuable assets to any team—especially the diverging Snorunt family. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Snorunt, Glalie, and Froslass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Like other regions in Pokemon, Paldea has a massive area to the north called Glaseado Mountain where a variety of Ice-type Pokemon can be found in abundance.

Here, new and returning Ice-Type Pokemon roam the frigid mountain—including Generation 3’s Snorunt and its evolutions Glalie and Froslass.

While Snorunt has some stiff competition with Generation 9’s new Ice-types like Cetitan and Baxcalibur, it can still prove to be a useful member of any team. Here’s where trainers can find Snorunt and its evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Snorunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can find Snorunt very commonly all across the Glaseado Mountain region. Snorunt can even be found wandering across areas that aren’t particularly covered in snow.

However, it’s worth noting that the Pokemon populating the northern area of Paldea are quite high-level. As such, trainers looking to try and catch a Snorunt early should exercise caution when exploring to the north.

The Pokemon Company Snorunt is commonly found in the Glaseado Mountain region.

Where to find Glalie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like Snorunt, Glalie is also a common encounter in the Glaseado Mountain region. However, Glalie is only encountered in certain portions of the region.

Specifically, trainers should look for Glalie in the following areas:

The east side of Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area Three) – The flowery area before Ortega’s base

The snow-covered area above Casseroya Lake

The Pokemon Company Like Snorunt, Glalie is also found in the Glaseado Mountain region, albeit in more specific areas.

While Glalie is in fewer areas than Snorunt, it is not a particularly rare encounter. Provided trainers are in the right area, they should be able to find Glalie in the wild.

Where to find Froslass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike Snorunt and Glalie, Froslass is a rare encounter all over the Glaseado Mountain region.

The Pokemon Company Unlike Snorunt and Glalie, Froslass is a rare encounter in the Glaseado Mountain region.

For an easier time locating a Froslass in the wild, players may want to make a sandwich with a meal power that increases the chances of finding Ghost-type Pokemon, as Ice-types are already abundant on Glaseasdo Mountain.

How to evolve Snorunt into Glalie or Froslass

Players who want to evolve Snorunt into Glalie simply need to raise it to level 42.

Froslass, on the other hand, has some requirements to evolve. Froslass can only evolve from a female Snorunt exposed to a Dawn Stone.

Trainers can find Dawn Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in a handful of locations such as the auctions at Porto Marinada on in East Province (Area Three).

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Snorunt, Glalie, and Frosslass in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

