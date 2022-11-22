Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Dawn Stones are an important evolution item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here’s where to find one and which Pokemon need it to evolve.

There are loads of Evolution Stones to discover during your journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it can sometimes feel like you only ever end up finding the ones you don’t need to evolve your Pokemon.

If you’re wondering where to find a Dawn Stone to evolve your Kirlia or Snorunt in the game, we’ve put together a simple guide for the best location to visit below.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The main way to find a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to search for sparkles and Poke Balls on the ground whenever you go out exploring. They are quite rare but you should find one eventually.

We have found one guaranteed place to get a Dawn Stone on the Paldea map: Travel northeast from Levincia until you find a hill with lots of Poke Balls on it. One of these should contain a Dawn Stone.

We’ve marked this Dawn Stone location on the map below:

The Pokemon Company

You can also sometimes bid for Dawn Stones in auctions at Porto Marinada. The items on offer here change every day, so you’ll need to keep checking back and hope they have the item you want.

Which Pokemon need a Dawn Stone to evolve in Scarlet & Violet

The following Pokemon can evolve with a Dawn Stone:

Kirlia (male) into Gallade

Snorunt (female) into Froslass

These Pokemon do not need to be at a specific level to change, although Kirlia does need to be male to evolve into Gallade and Snorunt needs to be female to evolve into Froslass.

