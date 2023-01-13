Where to find Psyduck & Golduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation 1’s infamous headache-induced Pokemon, Psyduck, as well as its evolution Golduck return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find these Water-types in Pokemon in Generation 9.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of great new Pokemon like Pawmi, Charcadet, and Frigibax, it also brought back a ton of older Pokemon from past Generations.

Many of those returning Pokemon come from Generation 1, such as Venonat, Slowpoke, and Chansey.

Alongside these Gen 1 classics came the headache-addled Psyduck along with its evolution Golduck to round out the game’s Water-type roster. Here’s how trainers can find the two Duck Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Psyduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As its Water typing would suggest, Psyduck is primarily found around bodies of water and wetlands. Trainers looking to catch Psyduck early are in luck, as it is one of the earliest Water-types encountered.

Here’s where trainers can find Psyduck around Paldea:

Los Platos

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One)

Cascarrafa

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

The Pokemon Company Psyduck is all over the Paldea region where rivers and streams are present.

Where to find Golduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like it’s pre-evolution, Golduck is also primarily found around bodies of water. However, unlike Psyduck, Golduck is mainly found around northern Paldea.

Here is where trainers can find Golduck:

South Province (Area Six)

Zapapico

Tagtree Thicket

Casseroya Lake

Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Golduck is primarily found in northern Paldea.

How to evolve Psyduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those familiar with Psyduck in past Generations are in luck, as its evolution method has not changed since its introduction. Trainers looking to evolve Psyduck simply need to raise it to level 33, where it will evolve into Golduck.

The Pokemon Company Despite learning some Psychic-type moves, Psyduck does not gain an additional type after evolving.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Psyduck and Golduck in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

