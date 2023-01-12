Where to find Venonat & Venomoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Plenty of Generation 1 Pokemon return in the latest mainline Pokemon game, Scarlet & Violet, including Venonat and Venomoth. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these poisonous insects around Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of older Pokemon from past Generations to populate the world of Paldea, including many Pokemon from the games that started it all: Pokemon Red & Blue.

While some fan-favorite Pokemon like Charizard have made it into the game through Tera Raids, plenty of Generation 1 Pokemon were available right away, like Eevee, Pikachu, and Gengar.

One of the many returning Pokemon is Venonat and Venomoth, who many likely remember from the Safari Zone in Fuschia City. Here’s how trainers can find these Bug/Poison-type Pokemon in Generation 9.

Where to find Venonat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to its Pokedex, Venonat is commonly found around trees and is more active at night. As such, trainers should only search out Venonat when the sun starts to go down around Paldea.

Trainers can find Venonat in the following areas:

Artazon city

East Province (Area Two) – near the trees around the forked river south of Levincia

Tagtree Thicket

The Pokemon Company Venomoth is commonly found at night around eastern and northern Paldea.

Where to find Venomoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Venomoth also likes staying around trees. However, Venomoth will only come out during the nighttime, so players should avoid looking for it during the daytime.

Additionally, Venomoth is only found around one portion of Paldea: the northern side of Tagtree Thicket as well as the bamboo forest in North Province (Area Two).

The Pokemon Company Venomoth is only found in northeastern Paldea at night.

How to evolve Venonat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Venonat’s evolution method hasn’t changed since it was introduced in Generation 1. To evolve Venonat, trainers simply need to raise it to level 31.

The Pokemon Company Venomoth is a fast Special Attacker first introduced in Pokemon Red & Blue.

And that's everything trainers need to know about finding Venonat and Venomoth in Generation 9.

