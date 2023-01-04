Where to find Slowpoke, Slowbro, & Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

The fan-favorite Pokemon Slowpoke returns in Scarlet & Violet along with its branching evolutions Slowbro and Slowking. Here’s how to find these Water/Psychic-type Pokemon in Generation 9.

Slowpoke has been a returning Pokemon in nearly every Generation, which remained true with the latest entry in the series, Scarlet & Violet.

Though Slowpoke has some competition in terms of its type combination, as other Pokemon like Bruxish and the newly introduced Veluza also share the Water/Psychic combo, it can still be an excellent addition to any team.

Slowpoke also gets some helpful stat boosts through its branching evolution lines with either Slowbro or Slowking, who differ slightly in what areas they specialize in. Here’s how to find the Slowpoke family of Pokemon in Generation 9.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Depending on each trainer’s path through the Paldea region, Slowpoke is either found relatively early in the game or somewhat late. True to its Water typing, Slowpoke is mainly found near bodies of water.

Trainers looking to find Slowpoke in the wild should search in the following areas:

South Province (Area One) – the river leading down to the coast near Los Platos

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Two)

Casseroya Lake – all around the shore

The Pokemon Company Slowpoke can be found early near Los Platos, Levincia city, or much later around Casseroya Lake.

Where to find Slowbro in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Slowbro is mainly found around bodies of water. However, unlike Slowpoke, Slowbro is only found in one area of the game: around the shores and islands of Casseroya Lake.

While Slowbro is not considered a rare encounter according to the game’s Pokedex, it may take a little time for players to find one in the wild.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Slowbro is only found around the Casseroya Lake area of Paldea.

Where to find Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately for those looking to skip Slowpoke and catch a Slowking straight away, Slowking cannot be found in the wild.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That means the only way trainers can register Slowking fully in their Pokedex is through trading with other players locally or online.

The Pokemon Company The only way for trainers to obtain Slowking is through trading with another player.

How to evolve Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Longtime fans of the series will be familiar with evolving Slowpoke into either Slowbro or Slowking, as the method has not changed from past Generations. To evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro, players will need to raise it to level 37.

Alternately, Slowpoke will evolve into Slowking if it is traded while holding the King’s Rock item.

The Pokemon Company Slowpoke is usually found around bodies of water, like beaches and near the coasts of rivers.

Though trade evolutions can be somewhat frustrating to some, the necessary item needed to obtain Slowking can be found easily enough. Trainers can purchase a King’s Rock from the Delibird Presents shop in Mesagoza after obtaining at least four Gym badges.

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet