Where to find Happiny, Chansey, & Blissey to farm Exp. in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the quickest ways to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to defeat Chansey and Blissey around the Paldea region. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Chansey family in Generation 9.

As trainers who’ve played the Pokemon series already know, defeating Pokemon in battle offer experience points, or Exp., that help raise Pokemon’s level to make them stronger in battle in a variety of different ways.

Interestingly, each Pokemon has a different Exp. yield, which means that different certain Pokemon in the wild will give more experience than others. For example, Generation 5’s Audino is notorious for having a high Exp. yield and defeating it made raising Pokemon to level 100 much easier.

Thankfully, the Chansey family of Pokemon also offer very high Exp. yields and can be found around the Paldea region. So, here’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Egg Pokemon and its evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Happiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Happiny is a rare encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, meaning trainers may have to search for some time to find one naturally. Thankfully, making and eating sandwiches that raise Normal-type encounter rates like the Master Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich can make finding Happiny much easier.

Trainers should be able to find Happiny in the following areas:

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Six)

Los Platos

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One) – near the top of the waterfall

The Pokemon Company Happiny is mainly found around southern Paldea.

Where to find Chansey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Chansey is likely the best Pokemon to battle in order to farm Exp. While it’s still a rare encounter in the wild, it spawns in a lot more places than its evolution Blissey. However, trainers must be careful as Chansey will quickly run away from them in the field if they are spotted.

Trainers can find Chansey in the following areas:

South Province (Area Six)

Asado Desert

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain – around the base of the west side of the mountain

North Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Chansey is primarily found around northern Paldea.

Where to find Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Blissey also offers trainers a lot of Exp. when defeated, but it is much harder to find in the wild. Blissey is only found in the North Province in Areas One, Two, and Three.

The Pokemon Company Blissey is only found in three places around northern Paldea.

How to evolve Happiny and Chansey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Happiny will evolve into Chansey when it is leveled up while holding an Oval Stone during the day. Wild Happiny have a 5% chance of holding an Oval Stone when encountered, while Chansey and Blissey have a 30% chance of holding it.

Additionally, trainers can find Oval Stones randomly in the following areas: Levincia, Alfornada Cavern, Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two)

Chansey will evolve into Blissey when it is leveled up with high friendship. Trainers can raise a Pokemon’s friendship by making sandwiches, battling with it, or giving it the Soothe Bell Held Item. Additionally, the Pokemon Wash feature will also raise friendship.

The Pokemon Company Chansey will run away from players quickly when spotted in the wild.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

