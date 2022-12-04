Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

While Hawlucha now shares its Type combination with another common Pokemon, it still proves to be a powerful and speedy attacker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find Hawlucha in the Paldea region.

Players journeying through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will face some very strong trainers on the road to complete each of the three different story paths the game has to offer.

In particular, players are going to want strong Flying and Fighting-type Pokemon for Generation 9’s late-game content, as Gym Leader Grusha and Team Star’s Eri may pose quite the challenge.

Thankfully, players can find Hawlucha near both trainers, and it can prove to be a powerful member of the team when facing down both trainers. Here’s how trainers can find Hawlucha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Hawlucha is mainly found roaming around northern Paldea. However, players should avoid looking around the snowy areas of the Glaseado Mountain region, as Hawlucha won’t be found there.

Specifically, trainers can find Hawlucha in the following areas:

Casseroya Lake – around the coast on the edge of the lake

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three) – the left side of Ortega’s base

The Pokemon Company Hawlucha is mainly found in northern Paldea.

How to evolve Hawlucha

Unfortunately, Hawlucha did not receive an evolution in Generation 9, such as Primeape and Bisharp did. As such, players should expect Hawlucha’s stats to stay the same throughout raising it.

However, unlike other Pokemon who do not evolve, Hawlucha has respectable stats despite its lack of evolution. Still, it is unfortunate that Hawlucha does lose a bit of its uniqueness thanks to the introduction of Flamigo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

