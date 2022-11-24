Where to find Growlithe & Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Growlithe and Arcanine are fiery dog Pokemon from Gen 1 who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Growlithe and how to obtain its evolved form, Arcanine.

Both Growlithe and Arcanine return in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet stalking the wilds of Paldea. Both are Fire-type Pokemon that made their debut in the original 151 Pokemon. Each resembles some form of canid but with a fire-based twist.

Below, we’ll cover where you can catch Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll also cover how to evolve Growlithe into the much larger and more powerful Arcanine in the game. Both Pokemon have been firm fan favorites since the very start of the Pokemon series.

How to find Growlithe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Growlithe can be found wandering around the deserts of South Province (Area Three) and East Province (Area Three).

While not common, they’re also not especially rare either. You’re likely to find one spawning after some searching, but it shouldn’t take too long.

Where to find Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Growlithe’s evolved form, Arcanine is much rarer and can only be found in Paldea’s North Province (Area One) and (Area Two).

While you can catch an Arcanine in the wild, their spawn rate isn’t very high. Therefore, you may need to be patient – or you can evolve your Growlithe into an Arcanine instead.

How to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine

You can obtain an Arcanine by exposing your Growlithe to a Fire Stone.

These can be purchased from the Delibird Presents shops once you’ve defeated at least three Pokemon Gym Leaders. This is the easiest way to obtain one – as well as an Arcanine.

Fire Stones can also be found while out exploring the world in a variety of places.

