Fire Stones are essential if you want to evolve every Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet and complete your Pokedex, so here’s the best location to find them.

While the majority of Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet evolve naturally as you level them up, some creatures need specific tasks to be completed or require a specific Evolution Stone before they’ll make the change.

One of these evolution items is the Fire Stone, which has been around since the very first generation of Pokemon games. They’re back in Scarlet & Violet, but they’re not the easiest items to find.

Below, we’ve put together all the information you need to find a Fire Stone, as well as the Pokemon that require one to evolve.

Where to find a Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The main way to get Fire Stones is to search for sparkles and Poke Balls on the ground in desert areas like East Province (Area Three). They are quite rare, but if you interact with enough of these items you should eventually find one.

There is also at least one guaranteed Fire Stone location: Go to the East Province (Area Two) Pokemon Center and travel east along the river towards Levincia. When you see a raised platform, the Fire Stone should be on the ground in front of it.

We’ve marked this Fire Stone location on the map below:

You can also purchase a Fire Stone from the Delibird Presents shops in the game, but it appears you’ll need to defeat at least three Gym Leaders before they’ll be available.

Which Pokemon need a Fire Stone to evolve in Scarlet & Violet

The following Pokemon require a Fire Stone to evolve:

Eevee into Flareon

Growlithe into Arcanine

Capsakid into Scovillain

Once you’ve found a Fire Stone, evolving these Pokemon is pretty simple as there’s no minimum level requirement. Simply expose them to a Fire Stone and voila!

