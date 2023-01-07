Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Plenty of Ice-type Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet can be found around Paldea’s Glaseado Mountain, including Generation 5’s Cryogonal. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding it in Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature many returning Pokemon from past Generations alongside all the new monsters introduced in Generation 9.

Many of these returning Pokemon lack evolutions, such as Alomomola, Luvdisc, and Tropius. Thanks to their lack of evolution, some trainers may skip over these Pokemon entirely.

However, some Pokemon who don’t evolve, such as Generation 5’s Cryogonal, actually perform quite well despite the fact that they don’t get a boost to their stats. Here’s how trainers can find the Crystallizing Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Cryogonal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As an Ice-type Pokemon, Cryogonal is found in Paldea’s largest snowy region, the Glaseado Mountain range. Specifically, it spawns near the peak of Glaseado Mountain itself.

Cryogonal isn’t considered a rare spawn, so trainers will likely find plenty of them on their way to Grusha’s Ice-type Gym near the peak of Glaseado Mountain.

The Pokemon Company Cryogonal is only found near the peak of Glaseado Mountain.

Does Cryogonal evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Cryogonal did not gain a new evolution in Generation 9, like Dunsparce and Girafarig. This also means that Luvdisc’s lackluster stats did not receive any notable boost in Generation 9.

While many trainers may skip out on Cryogonal due to its lack of evolution, its stats are fairly respectable. Notably, Cryogonal is very fast for an Ice-type Pokemon, boasting an impressive 105-base Speed stat. Additionally, Cryogonal has 135-base Special Defense, which allows it to take hits from Special Moves quite well.

The Pokemon Company Though Cryogonal has no evolution, it still has fairly respectable stats.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Cryogonal in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

