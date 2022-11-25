Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius.

A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings

Below, we’ll cover where you can find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the various locations where it can be caught in the game.

Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tropius is most often found exploring the wild areas of West Province (Area Two) and the Cassarova Lake locations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokemon is relatively common but cannot be found outside of this northwestern region of Paldea.

Does Tropius have an evolution?

Tropius has been around since Pokemon Ruby and Saphire and is not known to evolve into anything else. This is still the case in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

