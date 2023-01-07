Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features plenty of returning Water-type Pokemon to populate Paldea’s seas, including the supportive Alomomola. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Caring Pokemon in Paldea.

Considering Paldea is essentially one giant island, it’s no surprise that the vast region features plenty of different Water-type Pokemon populating its rivers, lakes, and seas.

Players can try to raise all new Water-type Pokemon like Dondozo or Wiglett, or instead gravitate towards some returning favorites such as Gyarados or Azumarill.

Among those returning Water-types is Generation 5’s Alomomola, which specializes in supporting the rest of its team through healing moves. Here’s how trainers can find the Caring Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Alomomola in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Alomomamola is considered a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and only spawns in the North Paldean Sea.

According to the Pokedex, players should stay still if they see an Alomomola in the wild and wait til it approaches them. Additionally, Almomamola also tends to spawn around clusters of other Pokemon, as it is a Water-type that focuses on healing other Pokemon around it.

Should players have trouble finding Almomamola in the wild, they should eat a Sandwich that raises the chances of finding Water-type Pokemon, such as the Zesty or Vegetable sandwich.

The Pokemon Company Alomomola is only found rarely around the North Paldean Sea.

Does Alomomola evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Alomomola did not gain a new evolution in Generation 9, like Dunsparce and Girafarig. This also means that Luvdisc’s lackluster stats did not receive any notable boost in Generation 9.

While many trainers may compare Alomomola to Generation 3’s Luvdisc at first glance, the two Pokemon share some distinct differences. Alomomola has a much higher base stat total than Luvdisc, sitting at 470 compared to 330. Additionally, Alomomola makes for a surprisingly good support Pokemon, thanks to its ability Healer and access to moves like Helping Hand, Wide Guard, and Healing Wish.

The Pokemon Company Though Alomomola somewhat resembles Luvdisc, the two Water-type Pokemon are not related.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Alomomola in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

