Where to find Dunsparce & Dudunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the chance to capture and raise the Johto Pokemon Dunsparce while exploring Paldea, and can even see it evolve into a new Stage One species.

Dunsparce was originally introduced in Generation 2 of the Pokemon series. The Normal-type was part of the first big Pokedex expansion introduced alongside the Johto region. Despite looking similar to Caterpie, Weedle, and many other Bug-types, it was neither a bug nor a first evolutionary stage.

Now returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will again encounter Dunsparce in all of its unexciting charms. However, the Gen 9 Paldea region has revealed that Dunsparce can now evolve.

Below is everything Pokemon trainers need to know about finding Dunsparce and how to evolve it into Dudunsparce.

Where to find Dunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking for Dunsparce will be able to encounter it throughout the majority of Paldea:

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain under North Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two) southern portion

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

The Pokemon Company Dunsparce is a rare spawn that is found around most of Paldea

How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

Once caught, players can evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce by teaching it the move “Hyper Drill” and evolving it. Additionally, players can find Dudunsparce crawling around the caves of Area Zero in the late game.

The Stage One evolution doesn’t become a mighty dragon, mouth, butterfly, or bee. Comically, it becomes nothing more than a Dunsparce with multiple new segments. For some, the massive Pokemon is likely to be a beloved joke, while others may choose to pass on it for other new evolutions.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

