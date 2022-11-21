Where to find Combee & Vespiquen in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Combee and Vespiquen are both bee Pokemon who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Combee and its evolved form, Vespiquen, as well as some lousy bee puns.

Both Combee and Vespiquen return in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, buzzing around the fields of Paldea, waiting to be caught. Both are dual Flying/Bug-type Pokemon that made their debut in Gen 4 of the franchise. Each Pokemon resembles a bee or a Queen bee, in Vespiquen’s case.

Below we’ll cover where you can catch Combee and a Vespiquen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll also cover how to evolve Combee into the much more powerful Vespiquen in the game.

Contents

The Pokemon Company Combee isn’t rare, but they can only be found in certain places.

Where to find Combee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Combee is most often buzzing around the South Province, Area 2, and throughout most areas in Paldea’s South Province.

Where to find Vespiquen in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The evolved form of Combee, Vespiquen, is also found flying around South Province, Area 2. This busy queen bee also flies around North Province, Areas, 1, 2 and 3.

Bee-ware if your Pokemon are weak, a wild Vespiquen is likely to be a high level.

The Pokemon Company Vespiquen is the evolved form of Combee.

How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen

You can also obtain a Vespiquen by evolving your female-only Combee by training it to level 21 and letting it evolve naturally. A male Combee is unable to evolve.

There are no unique items for evolving Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Combee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

