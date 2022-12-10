Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

While Bruxish may not be so easy on the eyes, it can prove to be a hard-hitting physical attacker with an interesting type combination for its stat spread. Here’s how trainers can find Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Before Bruxish’s introduction in Generation 7, previous Water/Psychic-type Pokemon like Starmie and Slowbro usually relied on their Special Attack stats to deal damage to opponents.

However, Bruxish broke the mold in that it’s a physical attacking Psychic-type Pokemon. That is until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Veluza was introduced to the Pokedex.

While Bruxish is no longer that unique thanks to Veluza’s introduction, players still need to find Bruxish out in the wild to complete their Pokedex. Here’s how trainers can find Bruxish in Paldea’s ocean.

Where to find Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

True to its real-life inspiration, the reef triggerfish, Bruxish is only found in the oceanic waters surrounding Paldea. Thankfully, Bruxish is fairly easy to find provided that trainers swim out to sea far enough.

Trainers can find Bruxish in the West Paldean Sea, the South Paldean Sea off the coast of the Secluded Beach, in the East Paldean Sea, and off the coast of Levincia.

The Pokemon Company Bruxish is a fairly common encounter as players travel the seas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to evolve Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Bruxish did not gain a new evolution in Generation 9, like Primeape and Bisharp. Of course, this also makes its competition with Scarlet & Violet’s Veluza that much closer, as the two Pokemon have very similar stat totals.

The Pokemon Company

That being said, Bruxish does have some fairly potent abilities to set it apart from Veluza, with both Strong Jaw and Dazzling. Strong Jaw powers up ‘biting’ moves like Crunch and Psychic fans, while Dazzling prevents the opponent from using priority moves.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Bruxish in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

