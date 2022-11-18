Where to find Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are currently working to catch all of the new species introduced in the Gen 9 Pokedex, and the new Water/Psychic-type Veluza is a powerful option for team building.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced a large number of new species to the Gen 9 Pokedex. This has included new starters like Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito as well as options like the new Water/Psychic-type Veluza.

Fish-themed Pokemon in each new generation can be fierce like Sharpedo, adorable like Magikarp, or even unfortunately forgettable. However, Paldea’s fierce new water dweller doesn’t seem like one to miss out on. Veluza has a powerful type combination and a mouth full of sharp teeth as part of its design, making it a trophy to pull out of the waves.

Below is everything players will need to find Veluza and add it to their teams.

How to get Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Spawn locations

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players exploring the oceans of Paldea will find Veluza off the Western costs of Paldea:

North Paldean Sea

West Paldean Sea

Casseroya Lake

West Province (Area One) coast

West Province (Area Two) coast and river

West Province (Area Three) rivers

Asado Desert coast

Porto Marinada coast

The Pokemon Company Veluza appears in coastal waters.

Does Veluza evolve or have different forms?

The Water/Psychic-type Veluza does not evolve or have separate forms.

However, its combination Type makes it an excellent option for teams, and will also be good for level grinding as a wild encounter when out exploring.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

