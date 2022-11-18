Where to find Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are currently working to catch all of the new species introduced in the Gen 9 Pokedex, and the new Water/Psychic-type Veluza is a powerful option for team building.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced a large number of new species to the Gen 9 Pokedex. This has included new starters like Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito as well as options like the new Water/Psychic-type Veluza.
Fish-themed Pokemon in each new generation can be fierce like Sharpedo, adorable like Magikarp, or even unfortunately forgettable. However, Paldea’s fierce new water dweller doesn’t seem like one to miss out on. Veluza has a powerful type combination and a mouth full of sharp teeth as part of its design, making it a trophy to pull out of the waves.
Below is everything players will need to find Veluza and add it to their teams.
How to get Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Spawn locations
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players exploring the oceans of Paldea will find Veluza off the Western costs of Paldea:
- North Paldean Sea
- West Paldean Sea
- Casseroya Lake
- West Province (Area One) coast
- West Province (Area Two) coast and river
- West Province (Area Three) rivers
- Asado Desert coast
- Porto Marinada coast
Does Veluza evolve or have different forms?
The Water/Psychic-type Veluza does not evolve or have separate forms.
However, its combination Type makes it an excellent option for teams, and will also be good for level grinding as a wild encounter when out exploring.
