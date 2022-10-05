Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Collection Challenges: Eevee, Trade, Unova & Sinnoh

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

The Evolving Stars event has arrived in Pokemon Go and there are four evolution-themed Collection Challenges to complete: Eevee, Trade, Unova, and Sinnoh.

Pokemon Go players have got plenty to do during the Evolving Stars event, whether that’s completing the Cosmic Companion Special Research story, finally evolving Cosmog into Cosmoem, or battling the new Raid Bosses.

There are also four Collection Challenges to complete before the event is over. The first is based on Eevee evolutions, the second on trade evolutions, the third on Unova creatures, and the final one on Sinnoh creatures.

Below, you’ll find details of all the Pokemon you need to complete these four Collection Challenges, including details on how to evolve them and some tips on stocking up on that all-important Candy.

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Eevee Challenge

You’ll need to get the following Pokemon to complete the Eevee Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Vaporeon Evolve an Eevee with 25 Candy at random or use the nickname Rainer Jolteon Evolve an Eevee with 25 Candy at random or use the nickname Sparky Flareon Evolve an Eevee with 25 Candy at random or use the nickname Pyro

Rewards: 1 Up-Grade and 1 Metal Coat

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Trade Challenge

You’ll need to get the following Pokemon to complete the Trade Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Gengar Evolve a Haunter with 100 Candy or for free by trading Alakazam Evolve a Kadabra with 100 Candy or for free by trading

Rewards: 1 Dragon Scale, 1 Sun Stone, and 1 King’s Rock

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Unova Challenge

You’ll need to get the following Pokemon to complete the Unova Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Eelektrik Evolve a Tyanmo with 25 Candy Lampent Evolve a Litwick with 25 Candy

Rewards: 4 Sinnoh Stones

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Sinnoh Challenge

You’ll need to get the following Pokemon to complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Rhydon Evolve a Rhyhorn with 25 Candy Piloswine Evolve a Swinub with 25 Candy Kirlia Evolve a Ralts with 25 Candy Dusclops Evolve a Duskull with 25 Candy

Rewards: 2 Unova Stones

All of the Pokemon that you’ll need to evolve to complete these four Collection Challenges can be caught in the wild during the Evolving Stars event, so completing them shouldn’t be too difficult.

If you’re struggling to find a specific Pokemon, remember that you can use any Incense or Lure Modules you have to increase wild spawns. The ‘nearby’ feature will also help you locate Pokemon close to you.

It’s always a good idea to use Pinap Berries when catching these Pokemon, as you’ll get extra Candy and be able to evolve them sooner. You could also set them as your Buddy and walk with them to get Candy.

The Evolving Stars event ends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 PM local time, so you’ve got just under a week to complete all of these Collection Challenges!

