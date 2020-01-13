Which Pokemon will evolve when you trade them in Pokemon Go?

Trade evolutions were added to Pokemon Go back in 2020, bringing new Gen 5 species along with the feature.

Pokemon evolving when trading has been a mechanic even since the very first Pokemon games: Red and Blue. Long-term fans will remember the likes of Kadabra to Alakazam and Machoke to Machamp as they are some of the more iconic examples.

The idea of Pokemon Go adding trade evolutions was first revealed back in September. We might have had to wait a while, but it shouldn’t come as any real surprise that the popular mechanic has been added.

Which Pokemon can evolve by trading?

The aforementioned Kadabra and Machoke are two of the species that can benefit from trade evolutions. The full list of Pokemon that can currently be evolved by trading is as follows:

Boldore to Gigalith

Graveler to Golem

Gurrdurr to Conkeldurr

Haunter to Gengar

Kadabra to Alakazam

Karrablast to Escavalier

Machoke to Machamp

Shelmet to Accelgor

How much does evolve trading cost?

Unlike the mainline games, however, you can evolve these Pokemon with candies. This begs the question: what is the real benefit?

Pokemon that can now be evolved by trading reduces the evolution Candy cost to zero. For example:

Haunter, Graveler, Kadabra and Machoke: 100 Candy to evolve.

Boldore, Gurrdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet: 200 Candy

Therefore, if you can find someone to trade with, you’ve saved a lot of Candy, and a lot of time trying to find the Pokemon you want.

More Gen 5 species and regional exclusives

That’s not all, though, as the classic mechanic brought along with it many new Gen 5 species for you to try and find.

Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, are just some that appeared in the wild. There are more to be found, but these are regional exclusives. They are as follows:

North America, South America, and Africa: Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs)

Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs) Europe, Asia, and Australia: Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs)

Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs) Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America: Maractus

Maractus Egypt and Greece: Sigilyph

Sigilyph Eastern hemisphere: Red-Striped Form Basculin

Red-Striped Form Basculin Western hemisphere: Blue-Striped Form Basculin

2km, 5km and 10km eggs also have new Generation 5 species waiting to hatch.

2 km Eggs: Venipede and Dwebble

Venipede and Dwebble 5 km Eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet

Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet 10 km Eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, and Axew

