If you’ve caught a Cosmog in Pokemon Go, you’re probably wondering how to evolve it into Cosmoem and maybe even Solgaleo or Lunala! Here’s everything you need to know.

Cosmog is a Psychic-type Legendary that first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region. It made its Pokemon Go debut during the Season of Light as a reward for working through the Cosmic Companion Special Research story.

Unlike most other Legendaries, which start out as large and powerful creatures, Cosmog is a tiny ball of gas that needs to evolve two times – first into Cosmoem and then into either Solgaleo or Lunala – in order to reach its full potential.

So if you’re wondering how to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the information you need below, as well as details on Solgaleo and Lunala’s release date.

How to evolve Cosmog in Pokemon Go

Cosmog can evolve into Cosmoem with the help of 25 Candy in Pokemon Go.

In order to evolve Cosmog, you’ll first need to work your way through to Step 5 of the Cosmic Companion Special Research story, where one of the tasks will be to ‘Evolve a Cosmog’.

You should have received 25 Candy for Cosmog as a reward for Step 4 of the Cosmic Companion Special Research story, so you’ll have enough Candy to complete this evolution process.

Can Cosmoem evolve in Pokemon Go?

Cosmoem can evolve into either Solgaleo or Lunala with the help of 100 Candy in Pokemon Go.

However, this evolution process is currently unavailable in the game. Just like Cosmog’s evolution, Cosmoem’s evolution is currently locked behind the Cosmic Companion Special Research story.

The next set of steps for the Cosmic Companion Special Research story should be unlocked on November 23, at which point you should be able to evolve Cosmoem into your chosen Legendary.

