How to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go: Eevee evolutions names guide

If you’re wondering how to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go, our guide has everything you need to get your own Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, or its other Eeveelutions by using the names tricks and more.

After five long years, all of the Eeveelutions are finally in Pokemon Go. Fans had been begging Niantic to bring them to the mobile title since launch in 2016, and so it’s a great time to be an Eevee fan, that’s for sure.

With that being said, though – how do you evolve them all? There are four known methods, each with varying difficulties. From random evolution to utilizing Buddy Status, popping a Lure Module, and the names trick, there are plenty of routes to take.

How to evolve Eevee Pokemon Go

The easiest method to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go to your ‘mon of choice is by using the names trick. Regardless of which method you use, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got 25 Candy saved up for each one.

Pokemon Go Eeveelution names trick

Using the nickname trick in is simple, but you can only do it once per Eeveelution, meaning every following evolution will require a slightly different approach.

To rename your Eevee, simply tap the pencil icon next to its name while in the “Pokemon” menu. You need to call it something specific to get the evolution you want, so make sure you input it right before you click “Evolve.”

The nicknames you’ll need to rename your Eevee to for each evolution is as follows:

Flareon: Pyro

Pyro Jolteon: Sparky

Sparky Vaporeon: Rainer

Rainer Espeon: Sakura

Sakura Umbreon: Tamao

Tamao Leafeon: Linnea

Linnea Glaceon: Rea

Rea Sylveon: Kira

How to evolve Flareon, Jolteon & Vaporeon in Pokemon Go

Once you’ve used the nickname once, you need to use an alternate method for every other Eevee you evolve afterward. For Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, you’ll need a bit of luck.

Sadly, there is no sure-fire way to guarantee you’ll get any of these three – it’s completely random when you hit Evolve. Yes, you will get one of the Gen I ‘mon, but you can’t choose which one.

This means that you’ll either need to be insanely lucky to get the one you want on your first try, or you’ll need to catch multiple Eevee and stock up on lots of Candy, as the method costs 25 every time.

How to evolve Umbreon & Espeon in Pokemon Go

Unlike the previous evolutions, however, Umbreon and Espeon don’t evolve from Eevee at random, requiring specific actions to get them.

Espeon: For the Psychic-type, you’ll need to make Eevee your Buddy and walk 10km with them. After this, the ‘mon’s ‘ Evolve ‘ button should show the silhouette of Espeon during the day.

For the Psychic-type, you’ll need to make Eevee your Buddy and walk 10km with them. After this, the ‘mon’s ‘ ‘ button should show the silhouette of Espeon during the day. Umbreon: This method is almost identical for Umbreon, except you need to evolve the Pokemon at night.

How to get Leafeon & Glaceon in Pokemon Go

Having used the Eevee names trick once in Pokemon Go, for the Gen IV ‘mon, Leafeon and Glaceon, you’ll need to either buy or earn a Glacial Lure Module and a Mossy Lure Module. They can both be bought in the in-game Shop for 200 PokeCoins, but can very rarely be earned via tasks.

Once you’ve got one in hand, follow these steps:

Go to a nearby PokeStop and place the Lure down on it: Glacial for Glaceon, and Mossy for Leafeon. They each last for 30 minutes.

and on it: Glacial for Glaceon, and Mossy for Leafeon. They each last for 30 minutes. Then, you can simply click on the usual ‘Evolve‘ button on Eevee’s page and it’ll transform into whichever one you’ve picked.

How to evolve Sylveon in Pokemon Go

For Sylveon, you’ll need to make Eevee your Buddy again, just like Espeon and Umbreon. Though this time, it’s not about walking distance, it’s about how many hearts you’ve earned.

After getting the Normal-type Eevee to Best Buddy status, you should be able to transform it into the Fairy-type Sylveon. This is no easy feat, however, so prepare to spend some time on it.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go using the names trick!

