Pokemon Go directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Mastering Pokemon Go requires you to trade, battle, and catch at a really high level – not to mention taking advantage of Spotlight Hour, Community Day, or limited time events. Here, we’re going to show you all of our best guide content for you to get the most out of your experience in Niantic’s game.

Dexerto has been covering Pokemon Go since the game first released in 2016, with our experts getting involved early doors, and we have been keeping our fingers on the pulse ever since.

If you’re just starting out in the game, our ‘How to play Pokemon Go‘ beginner’s guide will be really helpful to pick up the basics. But, from there, there are so many avenues in which you can have fun in the mobile app.

Below, we’ve divided up our best guides for you to take a look at, with links to everything all in one place.

Team GO Rocket boss guides

Niantic, Dexerto Prepare yourself for the ultimate test in Pokemon Go – beating Giovanni & Team GO Rocket – with our battle guide.

Team GO Rocket events in Pokemon Go let you take on the big bosses—Giovanni, Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff—for a shot at catching rare Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Mewtwo or Shadow Registeel. Smashing these leaders gives you Shadow Pokemon with buffed attack stats, making them powerhouses in raids and PvP battles. Plus, you’ll score Rocket Radar pieces and other exclusive rewards. If you’re looking to level up your lineup, these battles are a can’t-miss opportunity.

Event guides

Each time Niantic reveals a new Spotlight Hour or Community Day event, we’re quick to get our experts updating these guides – so you can get Shiny Pokemon and other rewards when they go live. There is more to it, though, from in-person meetups to limited time, seasonal events. Keep tabs on all of it with our complete Pokemon Go event schedule and the guides for each below.

PvP guides

PvP battles in Pokemon Go are all about strategy—you’ll need a strong team to dominate events like the Halloween Cup, Ultra League, or GO Battle League. Each event has unique rules and type restrictions, so having the right Pokemon can make all the difference. It’s a competitive landscape so gathering as many tips, methods, and other strategies that work for you will be key to success.

Best teams

Best movesets for your Pokemon & competitive tips

Pokemon Go types: Strengths & Weaknesses

There are many different types of Pokemon in the wild, and you will come up against different combinations in opponents’ teams, whether it’s an ordinary Gym battle or the ever changing Raid schedule. Here, we’ve got extensive breakdowns for each type, so you can see how to defeat certain types – or moves to be aware of as a weakness – in the game. You can also check out our complete type chart for the game.

How To Catch guides for Pokemon Go

Catching Pokemon in Pokemon Go has its tricks—you can throw a straight, curve, or excellent throw to increase your chances. Each type requires skill, and mastering them helps catch tougher Pokemon, especially during raids or special events.

Evolution guides for Pokemon Go

Evolving Pokemon in Pokemon Go is unique—you’ll need to collect specific candies, sometimes rare items like Sinnoh or Unova Stones, or even complete challenges. Our guides make it easy, breaking down each step to help you evolve tons of Pokemon quickly. We’ve got you covered for many of the Pokemon you can find in the game’s Pokedex.

Shiny Hunting guides

Shiny hunting in Pokemon Go is the quest to find rare, alternate-colored Pokemon with low encounter rates. These shiny versions are highly coveted by trainers for their unique appearance and rarity. Special events like Community Days or Spotlight Hours increase shiny odds, making them perfect for collectors.

Our team of Pokemon Go experts

Our team has changed a lot over the years of writing about Pokemon Go, with numerous experts covering it on our team, all playing in different regions around the world, including Australia, Europe, South America, and North America. Here are a few of our most experienced authors and players, some of which have been playing from launch until today.

For more Pokemon Go coverage, check out our articles here and follow us on X/Twitter at TrainerINTEL!