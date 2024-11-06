Pokemon Go directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Pokemon Go directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Mastering Pokemon Go requires you to trade, battle, and catch at a really high level – not to mention taking advantage of Spotlight Hour, Community Day, or limited time events. Here, we’re going to show you all of our best guide content for you to get the most out of your experience in Niantic’s game.
Dexerto has been covering Pokemon Go since the game first released in 2016, with our experts getting involved early doors, and we have been keeping our fingers on the pulse ever since.
If you’re just starting out in the game, our ‘How to play Pokemon Go‘ beginner’s guide will be really helpful to pick up the basics. But, from there, there are so many avenues in which you can have fun in the mobile app.
Below, we’ve divided up our best guides for you to take a look at, with links to everything all in one place.
Team GO Rocket boss guides
Team GO Rocket events in Pokemon Go let you take on the big bosses—Giovanni, Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff—for a shot at catching rare Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Mewtwo or Shadow Registeel. Smashing these leaders gives you Shadow Pokemon with buffed attack stats, making them powerhouses in raids and PvP battles. Plus, you’ll score Rocket Radar pieces and other exclusive rewards. If you’re looking to level up your lineup, these battles are a can’t-miss opportunity.
- How to beat Giovanni
- How to beat Cliff
- How to beat Arlo
- How to beat Sierra
- Rocket Grunt battle guide
Event guides
Each time Niantic reveals a new Spotlight Hour or Community Day event, we’re quick to get our experts updating these guides – so you can get Shiny Pokemon and other rewards when they go live. There is more to it, though, from in-person meetups to limited time, seasonal events. Keep tabs on all of it with our complete Pokemon Go event schedule and the guides for each below.
- Spotlight Hour schedule & how to prepare
- Community Day schedule & headliners
- Current Raid bosses schedule
- Wild Area event details
PvP guides
PvP battles in Pokemon Go are all about strategy—you’ll need a strong team to dominate events like the Halloween Cup, Ultra League, or GO Battle League. Each event has unique rules and type restrictions, so having the right Pokemon can make all the difference. It’s a competitive landscape so gathering as many tips, methods, and other strategies that work for you will be key to success.
Best teams
- Best Team for Great League
- Best Team for Master League
- Best Team for Retro Cup
- Best Team for Fossil Cup
- Best Team for Spring Cup
- Best Team for Little Cup
- Best Team for Jungle Cup
- Best Team for Catch Cup
- Best Team for Holiday Cup
- Best Team for Summer Cup
- Best Team for Halloween Cup
- Best Team for Little Jungle Cup
- Best Team for Sunshine Cup
- Best Team for Catch Cup Rising Heroes Edition
- Best Team for Master Premier League
- Best Team for Psychic Cup
- Best Team for Master League Premier Classic
- Best Team for Element Cup
- Best Team for Fantasy Cup
- Best Team for Ultra League Premier Classic
- Best Team for Catch Cup 2
- Best Team for Love Cup
- Best Team for Summer Cup Ultra League Edition
- Best Team for Bidoof Cup
- Best Team for Ultra League
- Best Team for Flying Cup
- Best Team for Master League
- Best Team for Johto Cup
- Best Team for Sinnoh Cup
- Best Team for Mountain Cup
- Best Team for Little Jungle Cup Remix
- Best Team for Evolution Cup
- Best Team for Fighting Cup
- Best Team for Kanto Cup
- Best Team for Element Cup Remix
- Best Team for Hisui Cup
- Best Team for Element Cup Guide
- Best Team for Fighting Cup Remix
- Best Team for Little Cup Remix
- Best Team for Weather Cup
- Best Team for Halloween Cup Ultra League Edition
Best movesets for your Pokemon & competitive tips
- Best moveset for Annihilape
- Best moveset for Dragonite
- Best moveset for Drampa
- Best moveset for Origin Forme Dialga
- Best moveset for Origin Forme Palkia
- Best moveset for Mega Garchomp
- Best moveset for Gyarados
- Best moveset for Decidueye
- Best moveset for Hisuian Samurott
- Best moveset for Cetitan
- Best moveset for Blissey
- Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye
- Best moveset for Enamorus
- Best moveset for Ampharos
- Best moveset for Gengar
- Best moveset for Darkrai
- Best moveset for Cryogonal
- Best moveset for Zekrom
- Best moveset for Rhyperior
- Best moveset for Metagross
- Best moveset for Togekiss
- Best moveset for Mega Latios and Mega Latias
- Best moveset for Regigigas
- Best moveset for Ceruledge
- Best moveset for Revavroom
- Best moveset for Gardevoir
- Best moveset for Charizard
- Best moveset for Tyranitar
- Best moveset for Xurkitree
- Best moveset for Guzzlord
- Best moveset for Kyurem
- Best moveset for Skeledirge
- Best moveset for Cresselia
- Best moveset for Naganadel
- Best moveset for Buzzwole
- Best moveset for Mismagius
- Best moveset for Lucario
- Best moveset for Quaquaval
- Best moveset for Ursaluna
- Best moveset for Reshiram
- Best moveset for Milotic
- Best moveset for Virizion
- Best moveset for Garchomp
- Best moveset for Drapion
- Best moveset for Haxorus
- Best moveset for Aggron
- Best moveset for Porygon-Z
- Best moveset for Heatran
- Best moveset for Houndstone
- Best moveset for Blacephalon
- Best moveset for Whiscash
- Best moveset for Noivern
- Best moveset for Regice
- Best moveset for Baxcalibur
- Best moveset for Stakataka
- Best moveset for Ribombee
- Best moveset for Mega Houndoom
- Best moveset for Incineroar
- Best moveset for Bewear
- Best moveset for Carbink
- Best moveset for Tapu Koko
- Best moveset for Armarouge
- Best moveset for Hydreigon
- Best moveset for Castform
- Best moveset for Therian Forme Tornadus
- Best moveset for Bellibolt
- Best moveset for Shadow Entei
- Best moveset for Shadow Raikou
- Best moveset for Dialga
- Best moveset for Mantine
- Best moveset for Shadow Groudon
- Best moveset for Ho-Oh
- Best moveset for Azumarill
- Best moveset for Whimsicott
- Best moveset for Mega Sceptile
- Best moveset for Prinplup
- Best moveset for Giratina Origin Forme
- Best moveset for Roserade
- Best moveset for Pheromosa
- Best moveset for Kyogre
- Best moveset for Mega Tyranitar
- Best moveset for Blastoise
- Best moveset for Greninja
- Best moveset for Torterra
- Best moveset for Grotle
- Best moveset for Genesect Douse Drive
- Best moveset for Tapu Lele
- Best moveset for Glalie
- Best moveset for Primal Kyogre
- Best moveset for Zarude
- Best moveset for Kleavor
- Best moveset for Dewgong
- Best moveset for Vikavolt
- Best moveset for Avalugg
- Best moveset for Galvantula
- Best moveset for Tsareena
- Best moveset for Moltres
- Best moveset for Mega Heracross
- Best moveset for Monferno
- Best moveset for Gligar
- Best moveset for Galarian Slowking
- Best moveset for Mega Steelix
- Best moveset for Nidoqueen
- Best moveset for Azelf, Mesprit & Uxie
- Best moveset for Slowbro
- Best moveset for Blaziken
- Best moveset for Shadow Mewtwo
- Best moveset for Empoleon
- Best moveset for Shadow Articuno
- Best moveset for Volcarona
- Best moveset for Poliwrath
- Best moveset for Alolan Sandslash
- Best moveset for Skarmory
- Best moveset for Vaporeon
- Best moveset for Lycanroc
- Best moveset for Mega Absol
- Best moveset for Excadrill
- Best moveset for Vanilluxe
- Best moveset for Therian Forme Landorus
- Best moveset for Musharna
- Best moveset for Victreebel
- Best moveset for Bombirdier
- Best moveset for Cobalion
- Best moveset for Delphox
- Best moveset for Swampert
- Best moveset for Mega Garchomp
- Best moveset for Steelix
- Best moveset for Kommo-o
- Best moveset for Dragapult
- Best moveset for Shadow Suicune
- Best moveset for Sylveon
- Best moveset for Froslass
- Best moveset for Terrakion
- Best moveset for Tapu Fini
- Best moveset for Shadow Heatran
- Best moveset for Gallade
- Best moveset for Breloom
- Best moveset for Yveltal
- Best moveset for Mega Mawile
- Best moveset for Klinklang
- Best moveset for Chandelure
- Best moveset for Venusaur
- Best moveset for Regirock
- Best moveset for Obstagoon
- Best moveset for Mamoswine
- Best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor
- Best moveset for Palkia
- Best moveset for Diancie
- Best moveset for Alolan Golem
- Best moveset for Mega Blaziken
- Best moveset for Trevenant
- Best moveset for Mega Venusaur
- Best moveset for Mega Swampert
- Best moveset for Toxapex
- Best moveset for Clefable
- Best moveset for Chesnaught
- Best moveset for Hisuian Arcanine
- Best moveset for Beheeyem
- Best moveset for Banette
- Best moveset for Ferrothorn
- Best moveset for Granbull
- Best moveset for Staraptor
- Best moveset for Politoed
- Best moveset for Dusknoir
- Best moveset for Toxicroak
- Best moveset for Krookodile
- Best moveset for Mega Beedrill
- Best moveset for Walrein
- Best moveset for Bouffalant
- Best moveset for Golurk
- Best moveset for Goodra
- Best moveset for Zacian
- Best moveset for Jumpluff
- Best moveset for Kingdra
- Best moveset for Tapu Bulu
- Best moveset for Zangoose
- Best moveset for Golem
- Best moveset for Mega Altaria
- Best moveset for Mega Slowbro
- Best moveset for Bibarel
- Best moveset for Zamazenta
- Best moveset for Seviper
- Best moveset for Giratina Altered Forme
- Best moveset for Amoonguss
- Best moveset for Vespiquen
- Best moveset for Regidrago
- Best moveset for Bidoof Cup
- Best moveset for Magnezone
- Best moveset for Mega Pinsir
- Best moveset for Malamar
- Best moveset for Altaria
- Best moveset for Gardevoir
- Best moveset for Samurott
- Best moveset for Hoopa Confined
- Best moveset for Genesect Shock Drive
- Best moveset for Weavile
- Best moveset for Kartana
Pokemon Go types: Strengths & Weaknesses
There are many different types of Pokemon in the wild, and you will come up against different combinations in opponents’ teams, whether it’s an ordinary Gym battle or the ever changing Raid schedule. Here, we’ve got extensive breakdowns for each type, so you can see how to defeat certain types – or moves to be aware of as a weakness – in the game. You can also check out our complete type chart for the game.
- Bug
- Dark
- Dragon
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Flying
- Ghost
- Grass
- Ground
- Ice
- Normal
- Poison
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
How To Catch guides for Pokemon Go
Catching Pokemon in Pokemon Go has its tricks—you can throw a straight, curve, or excellent throw to increase your chances. Each type requires skill, and mastering them helps catch tougher Pokemon, especially during raids or special events.
- How to catch Ditto
- How to catch all Mythical Pokemon
- How to catch Ultra Beasts
- How to catch Amaura
- How to catch Zygarde
- How to catch Tyrunt
- How to catch Helioptile
- How to catch Oranguru
- How to catch Groudon
- How to catch Fomantis
- How to catch Bagon
- How to catch Miltank
- How to catch Tropius & Torkoal
Evolution guides for Pokemon Go
Evolving Pokemon in Pokemon Go is unique—you’ll need to collect specific candies, sometimes rare items like Sinnoh or Unova Stones, or even complete challenges. Our guides make it easy, breaking down each step to help you evolve tons of Pokemon quickly. We’ve got you covered for many of the Pokemon you can find in the game’s Pokedex.
- How to evolve Mankey into Annihilape
- How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro or Slowking
- How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
- How to evolve Snorunt – All evolutions explained
- How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge
- How to evolve Tandemaus
- How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen
- How to evolve Regirock
- How to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem
- How to evolve Pancham into Pangoro
- How to evolve Inkay into Malamar
- How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking
- How to evolve Pancham
- How to evolve Galarian Zigzagoon
- How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass
Shiny Hunting guides
Shiny hunting in Pokemon Go is the quest to find rare, alternate-colored Pokemon with low encounter rates. These shiny versions are highly coveted by trainers for their unique appearance and rarity. Special events like Community Days or Spotlight Hours increase shiny odds, making them perfect for collectors.
- How to shiny hunt & shiny odds
- How to catch Shiny Druddigon
- How to catch Shiny Stunky
- How to catch Shiny Shadow Pokemon
- How to catch Shiny Dedenne
- How to catch Shiny Snorlax
- How to catch Shiny Medicham
- How to catch Shiny Garchomp & Gible
- How to catch Shiny Swinub
- How to catch Shiny Dwebble
- How to catch Shiny Fletchling
- How to catch Shiny Bunnelby
Our team of Pokemon Go experts
Our team has changed a lot over the years of writing about Pokemon Go, with numerous experts covering it on our team, all playing in different regions around the world, including Australia, Europe, South America, and North America. Here are a few of our most experienced authors and players, some of which have been playing from launch until today.
- Dan Megarry
- Paul Cotton
- Laura Gray
- Zackerie Fairfax
- Brent Koepp
- Raissa Jerez
- Philip Trahan
- Dylan Horetski
- Cassidy Stephenson
- Nathan Ellingsworth
- David Purcell
- Meg Koepp
