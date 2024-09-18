Best players to upgrade for EA FC 25 Evolutions

Since you can only choose one player for every Evolution, it’s essential to know which option is best before making a decision in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Evolutions allow players to upgrade the attributes of cards through completing challenges. EA made a few changes to the feature for FC 25 to improve the overall experience. Previously, you could only do one Evolution at a time, but that restriction is gone.

In addition, the development team added maximum limits to upgrades, which loosens the entry requirements for Evolutions. As a result, players will have fewer issues using previously evolved players in future upgrades.

Article continues after ad

And finally, this title reduces the number of Champions and Rivals challenges and shifts them to more casual game modes.

Best players for every Evolution

EA SPORTS

Even though EA loosened the entry requirements in FC 25, only select Ultimate Team cards are eligible for upgrades. For example, an Evolution might give a plus 10 upgrade to pace up to a maximum of 90 Pace. In the old system, this Evolution would have had an entry requirement of a maximum of 80 Pace.

Article continues after ad

Cosmetic Evolutions are also a new addition that allows players to add visual elements such as changing the color and adding animations or sound effects. In this guide, we strictly review Evolutions that provide attribute upgrades.

Article continues after ad

Intro to Stat Limits

Cost: Free

Free Best players: Angel Correa, Marcus Rashford, Salma Paralluelo, Timo Werner, Joao Felix

Angel Correa is always one of the best strikers to use at the start of Ultimate Team, and this Evolution gives the Argentine forward 86 Shooting, 87 Dribbling, and a four-star Weak Foot, and Skill Moves.

Next up, Marcus Rashford boasts 89 Pace, 86 Shooting, and five-star Skill Moves, making the Manchester United midfielder a perfect starter winger or striker.

If you are an Ultimate Edition owner, you can use Timo Werner, Joao Felix, or Salma Paralluelo in the Ultimate Edition Evolution and then put that upgraded card into Stat Limits. Ultimately, you will have a double upgraded card with unbelievable stats for the start of Ultimate Team.

Article continues after ad

Club Member Reward

Cost: Free(Exclusive to FC Club Members)

Free(Exclusive to FC Club Members) Best players: Ferdi Kadioglu, Diogo Dalot, Joe Gomez, Lukas Klostermann, Daniel Munoz

The Premier League tends to be one of the most used leagues for Ultimate Team squads, and there are several phenomenal defenders to use in this Evolution.

Article continues after ad

Kadioglu, Dalot, and Munoz transform into lightning-quick fullbacks who are reliable on the ball. Gomez is also a quick and powerful center-back for Premier League teams, and Klostermann provides the same qualities for Bundesliga sides.

Ultimate Edition Evolution

Cost: Free (Exclusive to FC 25 Ultimate Edition owners)

Free (Exclusive to FC 25 Ultimate Edition owners) Best players: Timo Werner, Joao Felix, Salma Paralluelo, Darwin Nunez, Inaki Williams, Anderson Talisca

As previously mentioned, you can combine two Evolutions for better results. However, if you don’t own the Ultimate Edition, Darwin Nunez, Inaki Williams, and Anderson Talisca are all must-use attackers.

Article continues after ad

For more on FC 25 Ultimate team, check out our guides on determining if a pack has a walkout and the top 10 kits to wear.