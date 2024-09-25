GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Catch & Trade Collection Challenge

Chris Studley
The Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Collection Challenge comes with two different paths, and this challenge isn’t just catch-based.

Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes‘ content includes the addition of Shiny Zacian, a Timed Research challenge, Field Research, and a Collection Challenge.

This Collection Challenge will task trainers to catch Pokemon found across Galar and include two distinct paths, each named after the console games that featured the aforementioned region. However, this challenge is different compared to others, as it will have a trade-based component to it, as well.

Sword Catch Collection Path

Thanks to Serebii, here’s a look at all the Collection Challenge parts, starting with the Sword path ones:

PokemonSpriteHow to obtain it
Galarian DarumakaGalarian DarumakaIn the wild
SwirlixSwirlixIn the wild (Incense)
GothitaGothitaIn the wild (Incense)
SeedotSeedotIn the wild (Incense)
Scraggypokemon go scraggyIn the wild (Incense)
GrookeygrookeyIn the wild
ScorbunnyscorbunnyIn the wild
SobblesobbleIn the wild

Note that there are Pokemon listed above that are Incense-triggered Encounters. These Pokemon will be attracted to Incense during Legendary Heroes.

Sword Trade Collection Path

PokemonSprite
CroagunkCroagunk in Pokemon Go
LotadLotad
SolosisSolosis
SpritzeeSpritzee in pokemon go

The four Pokemon listed above are part of the Shield Path. Thus, trades with Shield Path trainers will be needed to complete this section.

Shield Catch Collection Path

Now, a look at the Pokemon for the Shield Path Collections:

PokemonSpriteHow to get it
Galarian Ponytagalarian ponytaIn the wild
SpritzeeSpritzee in pokemon goIn the wild (Incense)
SolosisSolosisIn the wild (Incense)
LotadLotadIn the wild (Incense)
CroagunkCroagunk in Pokemon GoIn the wild (Incense)
GrookeygrookeyIn the wild
SobblesobbleIn the wild
ScorbunnyscorbunnyIn the wild

Shield Trade Collection Path

PokemonSprite
GothitaGothita
Scraggypokemon go scraggy
SeedotSeedot
SwirlixSwirlix

As noted above, these Pokemon can be found in the Sword Path.

Keep in mind that during this event, you’ll have to choose either the Sword or Shield Path. Which one is chosen will affect the Pokemon encountered during Legendary Heroes and the Collection Challenges as a whole.

