How to complete Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Catch & Trade Collection Challenge

The Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Collection Challenge comes with two different paths, and this challenge isn’t just catch-based.

Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes‘ content includes the addition of Shiny Zacian, a Timed Research challenge, Field Research, and a Collection Challenge.

This Collection Challenge will task trainers to catch Pokemon found across Galar and include two distinct paths, each named after the console games that featured the aforementioned region. However, this challenge is different compared to others, as it will have a trade-based component to it, as well.

Sword Catch Collection Path

Thanks to Serebii, here’s a look at all the Collection Challenge parts, starting with the Sword path ones:

Pokemon Sprite How to obtain it Galarian Darumaka In the wild Swirlix In the wild (Incense) Gothita In the wild (Incense) Seedot In the wild (Incense) Scraggy In the wild (Incense) Grookey In the wild Scorbunny In the wild Sobble In the wild

Note that there are Pokemon listed above that are Incense-triggered Encounters. These Pokemon will be attracted to Incense during Legendary Heroes.

Sword Trade Collection Path

Pokemon Sprite Croagunk Lotad Solosis Spritzee

The four Pokemon listed above are part of the Shield Path. Thus, trades with Shield Path trainers will be needed to complete this section.

Shield Catch Collection Path

Now, a look at the Pokemon for the Shield Path Collections:

Pokemon Sprite How to get it Galarian Ponyta In the wild Spritzee In the wild (Incense) Solosis In the wild (Incense) Lotad In the wild (Incense) Croagunk In the wild (Incense) Grookey In the wild Sobble In the wild Scorbunny In the wild

Shield Trade Collection Path

Pokemon Sprite Gothita Scraggy Seedot Swirlix

As noted above, these Pokemon can be found in the Sword Path.

Keep in mind that during this event, you’ll have to choose either the Sword or Shield Path. Which one is chosen will affect the Pokemon encountered during Legendary Heroes and the Collection Challenges as a whole.

