How to complete Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Catch & Trade Collection Challenge
The Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes Collection Challenge comes with two different paths, and this challenge isn’t just catch-based.
Pokemon Go Legendary Heroes‘ content includes the addition of Shiny Zacian, a Timed Research challenge, Field Research, and a Collection Challenge.
This Collection Challenge will task trainers to catch Pokemon found across Galar and include two distinct paths, each named after the console games that featured the aforementioned region. However, this challenge is different compared to others, as it will have a trade-based component to it, as well.
Sword Catch Collection Path
Thanks to Serebii, here’s a look at all the Collection Challenge parts, starting with the Sword path ones:
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|How to obtain it
|Galarian Darumaka
|In the wild
|Swirlix
|In the wild (Incense)
|Gothita
|In the wild (Incense)
|Seedot
|In the wild (Incense)
|Scraggy
|In the wild (Incense)
|Grookey
|In the wild
|Scorbunny
|In the wild
|Sobble
|In the wild
Note that there are Pokemon listed above that are Incense-triggered Encounters. These Pokemon will be attracted to Incense during Legendary Heroes.
Sword Trade Collection Path
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|Croagunk
|Lotad
|Solosis
|Spritzee
The four Pokemon listed above are part of the Shield Path. Thus, trades with Shield Path trainers will be needed to complete this section.
Shield Catch Collection Path
Now, a look at the Pokemon for the Shield Path Collections:
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|How to get it
|Galarian Ponyta
|In the wild
|Spritzee
|In the wild (Incense)
|Solosis
|In the wild (Incense)
|Lotad
|In the wild (Incense)
|Croagunk
|In the wild (Incense)
|Grookey
|In the wild
|Sobble
|In the wild
|Scorbunny
|In the wild
Shield Trade Collection Path
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|Gothita
|Scraggy
|Seedot
|Swirlix
As noted above, these Pokemon can be found in the Sword Path.
Keep in mind that during this event, you’ll have to choose either the Sword or Shield Path. Which one is chosen will affect the Pokemon encountered during Legendary Heroes and the Collection Challenges as a whole.
