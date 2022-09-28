Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event: Cosmoem, Xerneas & Mega Gyarados in raids

Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event: Evolving Stars. Here’s everything we know about it.
Since the launch of the Season of Light on September 1, 2022, Niantic has provided Pokemon Go trainers with a slew of events to enjoy.
The latest event is called Evolving Stars and focuses on the next evolution of Cosmog: Cosmoem.
Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and what to look forward to.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars dates & times
Niantic has revealed that the Evolving Stars event will begin on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Cosmoem debut
Evolving Stars will give Cosmeom its debut in the game, and trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog for 25 Candy.
Trainers will also have the chance to encounter additional Cosmog in the “distant future,” so they don’t need to worry about evolving their only ‘mon.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Wild encounters
The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Evolving Stars event:
- Kakuna
- Pidgeotto
- Poliwhirl
- Kadabra
- Haunter
- Rhyhorn*
- Seadra
- Scyther*
- Eevee*
- Swinub*
- Ralts*
- Duskull*
- Tynamo
- Litwick
- Helioptile
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Raid encounters
One-Star Raids:
- Slowpoke*
- Onix*
- Scyther*
- Porygon*
- Sunkern*
Three-Star Raids:
- Magneton
- Rhydon
- Togetic*
- Piloswine
Five-Star Raids:
- Xerneas*
- Yveltal*
Xerneas will be available from Saturday, October 8, at 10 am until Thursday, October 20, at 10 am local time.
Yveltal will be available from Tuesday, September 27, at 10 am to Saturday, October 8, at 10 am local time.
Mega Raids:
- Mega Manectric*
- Mega Lopunny*
Mega Lopunny will be in raids from Tuesday, September 27, at 10 am until Saturday, October 8, at 10 am local time.
Mega Manectric will be in raids from Saturday, October 8, at 10 am until Thursday, October 20, at 10 am local time.
Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event bonuses
- Field Research Tasks will reward Stardust, Evolution Items, and Mega Energy.
- Four Collection Challenges focused on evolving Pokemon will reward Evolution items.
The Pokemon Go Battle League Evolution Cup will take place as well. ‘Mon must be at or below 1,500CP and have evolved once with the ability to evolve again.
Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, trainers will encounter Mega Gyarados more frequently in raids.
Trainers will receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms and will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Mega Gyarados.
