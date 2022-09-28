Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event: Cosmoem, Xerneas & Mega Gyarados in raids

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event: Evolving Stars. Here’s everything we know about it.

Since the launch of the Season of Light on September 1, 2022, Niantic has provided Pokemon Go trainers with a slew of events to enjoy.

The latest event is called Evolving Stars and focuses on the next evolution of Cosmog: Cosmoem.

Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and what to look forward to.

Niantic The Season of Light began on September 1, 2022, and brought Cosmog into the game.

Niantic has revealed that the Evolving Stars event will begin on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Cosmoem debut

Evolving Stars will give Cosmeom its debut in the game, and trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog for 25 Candy.

Trainers will also have the chance to encounter additional Cosmog in the “distant future,” so they don’t need to worry about evolving their only ‘mon.

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Evolving Stars event:

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Kadabra

Haunter

Rhyhorn*

Seadra

Scyther*

Eevee*

Swinub*

Ralts*

Duskull*

Tynamo

Litwick

Helioptile

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Raid encounters

One-Star Raids:

Slowpoke*

Onix*

Scyther*

Porygon*

Sunkern*

Three-Star Raids:

Magneton

Rhydon

Togetic*

Piloswine

Five-Star Raids:

Xerneas*

Yveltal*

Xerneas will be available from Saturday, October 8, at 10 am until Thursday, October 20, at 10 am local time.

Yveltal will be available from Tuesday, September 27, at 10 am to Saturday, October 8, at 10 am local time.

Mega Raids:

Mega Manectric*

Mega Lopunny*

Mega Lopunny will be in raids from Tuesday, September 27, at 10 am until Saturday, October 8, at 10 am local time.

Mega Manectric will be in raids from Saturday, October 8, at 10 am until Thursday, October 20, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon marked with * may appear as shiny

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Its always helpful to stock up on Pokeballs before a new event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event bonuses

Field Research Tasks will reward Stardust, Evolution Items, and Mega Energy.

Four Collection Challenges focused on evolving Pokemon will reward Evolution items.

The Pokemon Go Battle League Evolution Cup will take place as well. ‘Mon must be at or below 1,500CP and have evolved once with the ability to evolve again.

Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, trainers will encounter Mega Gyarados more frequently in raids.

Trainers will receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms and will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Mega Gyarados.

That’s everything you need to know about the Evolving Stars event. While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

