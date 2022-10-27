Pokemon Go Yamask evolutions: How to get Cofagrigus & Runerigus

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Yamask and Galarian Yamask have different evolutions in Pokemon Go, so here’s all the information you need to add both Cofagrigus and Runerigus to your collection.

Regional variants can make things a little confusing in Pokemon Go. While they take up the same entry in the Pokedex, they often have different typings and evolutions, so it can be difficult to keep track of them all.

Yamask is a good example of this: The regular version evolves into Cofagrigus, while the Galarian version evolves into Runerigus, and they both have different evolution requirements that you’ll need to fulfill to get them.

Whether you’re looking to evolve Yamask or Galarian Yamask in Pokemon Go during spooky season, we’ve got all the details you need below.

How to evolve Yamask into Cofagrigus in Pokemon Go

Niantic

A regular Yamask can evolve into Cofagrigus once you’ve collected 50 Candy. There are no special items or Buddy tasks required for this evolution process.

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching to increase your haul, and also set Yamask as your Buddy to get some extra Candy while you’re out exploring.

How to evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Galarian Yamask can evolve into Runerigus with 50 Candy. You’ll also need to set Galarian Yamask as your Buddy and win 10 Raids, which makes this a relatively long-winded evolution process.

The easiest way to complete this Buddy task is to take part in 1-Star Raids as you can usually win those by yourself if you have a team of strong Pokemon. You can see the current lineup of Raid Bosses here.

Remember that you can earn one free Raid Pass every day by visiting a Gym, but you’ll meet this goal a lot quicker by using Premium Battle Passes earned from research tasks or bought from the Item Shop.

That’s everything you need to know about evolving Yamask and Galarian Yamask! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Type chart | How to get Buddy status