Pokemon TCG Pocket players should be worried as leak reveals hardest event yet

An upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket PvP will feature one of the toughest challenges we’ve ever seen in the game and will prove difficult for even the best meta decks.

Posting on the official Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit page, one player shared a leak for an upcoming game mode that is planned for a future update. Just like the Genetic Apex Emblem Event, players will need to duke it out against other players via the game’s online versus mode.

However, to earn the new medals on offer, players need to get win streaks – with a total of five back-to-back wins required to get the gold medal. As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult challenge and one that meta decks will even struggle to acquire.

After all, a lot can happen in Pokemon TCG Pocket battles. This is especially true if you happen to get a one-turn loss from a Misty Articuno ex deck, or popped by the ever-potent Mewtwo ex deck. There’s also the fact that going second can also result in an instant loss if your opponent sets up their gaming winning hand.

According to a community study, even the highest win rate deck (Pikachu ex + Zapdos ex) only has a 55% success rate. So, if top-tier decks all fall within the 50% win rate category, then non-meta decks will really struggle with this event.

“Already resigned to not getting it. Reckon I’m a 1 win in 3 games player, no chance I’m getting 3 on the spin let alone 5,” wrote one player on the PTCGP Reddit page.

Others were also keen to highlight just how ludicrous this challenge is, especially when it caters to newcomers to the TCG. “I love how they keep telling us this is supposed to be a super casual game and then they put one of the sweatiest challenges I’ve ever seen in it.”

There’s currently no information as to when this “impossible” battle event will be coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket, but you’ll want to consider adding these upcoming Venusaur event cards to your collection or farm the best decks.