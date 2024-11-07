Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event: Dates, rewards & how to play

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event: Dates, rewards & how to playThe Pokemon Company
The Genetic Apex Emblem Event is now live in Pokemon TCG Pocket, giving players the chance to earn some free Pack Hourglass items, Shinedust, and Emblems.
While the Lapras EX event has only just kicked off, Pokemon TCG Pocket is already putting players’ skills to the test. This time card collectors will need to battle it out in online matches to earn ultimate bragging rights.
This guide details everything you need to know, including the event duration, gameplay details, and all the rewards you need to aim for.
Event dates
The Genetic Apex Emblem Event begins on November 7, 2024, at 06:00 am (local time) and ends on November 28, 2024, at 5:59 am (local time).
Event details
The latest event enables you to get special Emblems by winning online battles against other players. These Emblems can then be displayed on your player profile, which can be viewed by your friends and other players you add.
During the Genetic Apex Emblem event, you’ll also be able to obtain Shinedust and other items to help you on your card-collecting journey.
Emblem rewards
Unlike the Lapras EX Drop Event, the Genetic Apex Emblem Event doesn’t reward players with the chance to get a free EX card. Instead, you’ll receive the following medals when you beat a set number of players:
|Wins
|Rewards
|1 win
|Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Participation Emblem
|5 wins
|Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Bronze Emblem
|25 wins
|Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Silver Emblem
|45 wins
|Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Gold Emblem
How to start the Genetic Apex Emblem Event
Here are all the steps to follow to begin participating in Genetic Apex Emblem event:
- Boot up Pokemon TCG Pocket.
- Select the ‘Battle’ tab from the in-game menu (bottom left).
- Choose the ‘Versus’ category.
- Select the ‘Event Match’ option.
- Pick from one of your decks.
- Then hit the ‘Battle’ button to begin your match.
Missions rewards
The Genetic Apex Emblem Event comes packed 10 rewards that you can unlock for both participating and winning matches. You can see all the match rewards below:
|Mission
|Rewards
|Participate in 1 Versus battle
|3 x Pack Hourglass
|Win 1 versus battle
|50 x Shinedust
|Participate in 3 Versus battle
|3 x Pack Hourglass
|Win 3 versus battle
|100 x Shinedust
|Participate in 5 Versus battle
|6 x Pack Hourglass
|Win 5 versus battle
|200 x Shinedust
|Participate in 10 Versus battle
|12 x Pack Hourglass
|Win 10 versus battle
|500 x Shinedust
|Win 25 versus battle
|1000 x Shinedust
|Win 50 versus battle
|2000 x Shinedust
The best reward from the Genetic Apex Emblem event is the 24 Pack Hourglass drops. These enable you to speed up the time needed to open the Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Charizard packs. Essentially, you’ll be able to get more cards in a shorter amount of time.
Because of this, we recommend that all players participate in five online matches. Doing so will enable you to unlock all 24 Pack Hourglass rewards. The Shinedust rewards aren’t particularly important, as they only add Flair (cosmetic change) to your existing cards.
Now that you know all the requirements and rewards for participating in the Genetic Apex Emblem Event, be sure to check out our Wigglytuff ex deck guide to see how you can counter those pesky Mewtwo Ex and Pikachu Ex decks.