All new enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will feature a mix of new and familiar enemy types to battle across Hyrule, so we’ve rounded up all of the enemies we’ve seen so far.

Zelda games are known for their vibrant enemies as much as their dungeons and rupees, and this was especially the case in Breath of the Wild, which had a huge open world that was sprawling with different enemy types to encounter.

With the upcoming sequel Tears of the Kingdom taking players back to this open-world Hyrule and expanding on it with new areas to explore, it looks like we’ll be fending off familiar enemies like Moblins alongside some brand new ones.

Based on trailers and gameplay footage, we’ve rounded up all of the enemies you can expect to battle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

New enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Constructs

This is a brand new enemy type that looks like it will spawn on sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They appear to be made up of different stone parts that bare some resemblance to the deadly Guardians from Breath of the Wild.

Detailed gameplay footage has shown off a small Construct enemy that uses a fan to send Link flying right off a sky island and back down to the surface, but there have also been bigger Constructs spotted in trailers for the game – although we don’t know much about them yet.

A new flying enemy

A new flying enemy type that resembles a gargoyle has been shown off in various trailers for Tears of the Kingdom, but we still don’t have an official name for them. They can carry Bokoblins into battle and it looks like Link will need to use his bow and arrow to take them down.

A stone titan

Another enemy we don’t have a name for is this giant stone titan. It loosely resembles the Stone Talus from Breath of the Wild, as it’s so huge and is made up of different blocks of stone, although it looks far more fearsome. Is it a boss fight or a more common enemy? We’ll have to wait and find out.

A three-headed dragon

A three-headed dragon (perhaps a Hydra?) was briefly spotted guarding a bridge in one of the Tears of the Kingdom trailers. We don’t know much about this enemy, but it looks like it could be a pretty scary boss fight for Link to contend with.

Returning enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Bokoblins

Bokoblins were the cannon-fodder enemies of Breath of the Wild, so it’s not too surprising to see them make a return in Tears of the Kingdom. They’re easy to defeat by themselves, but get caught out by a big group of them and you could find yourself meeting an unfortunate fate.

Moblins

Moblins are a step up from Bokoblins. They’re still relatively easy to defeat, but they’re a lot taller and stronger than their Bokoblin counterparts so you’ll need to be a bit more careful around them.

Hinox

Alongside the Bokoblins and Moblins, the fearsome Hinox enemy will also be returning in Tears of the Kingdom. This cyclops-inspired monster can often be found sleeping, which gives you a good chance to sneak attack it before it wakes up and comes chasing after you.

Lizalfos

Lizalfos are chameleon-like enemies that are capable of camouflaging themselves to ambush Link. We don’t know much about their role in Tears of the Kingdom yet, but it’s likely that all the different variations like Electric Lizalfos and Fire Lizalfos will return.

That’s everything we know about the enemies in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Visit our Zelda page or check out the guides below for more information on the game:

