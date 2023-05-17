How to pass time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Passing the time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be an important way to avoid lighting storms, complete quests, and much more. Here is our guide on the best and most effective ways to do so in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game, one that includes a day and night cycle that allows players to traverse through the fields of Hyrule as well as the sky above at all times of the day and night.

However, there are instances throughout the game when a specific time of day or weather is needed to complete quests. Alternatively, those wanting to explore may prefer to do so during the dry weather so that they can climb up cliffs without slipping down.

In those instances when players are wanting a specific time of day, the game allows you to pass the time or sleep and re-enter the world at a more suitable setting.

Nintendo Link can sit by a campfire to pass the time in Tears of the Kingdom

For those wanting to know how best to pass the time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here is our guide on how to do so.

Sitting by a fire to pass the time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The option of sitting by a fire is arguably the best way to pass the time given that it is the most accessible and can be done at almost any location. Throughout the world, enemies or other allies can be found cooking next to the fire or simply sitting beside it at a campsite.

In these instances, Link simply has to approach the campfire and the option to rest will appear. From there, players can either choose to rest till the morning, afternoon, or night time.

However, even when an already-made campfire isn’t around, players can simply create one of their own. All you need is some wood and either some flint or a fire fruit to do so. This method also allows players to cook food and stock up before venturing back out into the world.

Spending the night in a bed in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Another way to pass the time in Tears of the Kingdom is to sleep in a bed. All Stables in the game allow players to rent a bed as well as many main villages and towns. However, those options will set players back some Rupees unless Link has a Sleep Over ticket on hand.

Nintendo Resting at a Stable is a great way to pass the time

The standard bed typically costs 20 Rupees while some inns and Stables will also have a more premium bed available that will cost 50 Rupees. The extra cost and better rest do usually offer up some sort of bonus to Link as he awakens.

However, if players are simply wanting to pass the time, the cheaper option is recommended.

And that’s all you need to know about passing the time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Want more guides about the brand-new game? Be sure to check out some of Dexerto’s other content below:

