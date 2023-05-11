Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Download size, release time & how to preload

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is upon us, meaning many fans are looking to pre-download and prepare for the incoming game. So, here’s the Tears of the Kingdom’s download size, release time, and how you can preload it.

The highly-anticipated Zelda game has had fans preparing for its release for months, with many ensuring they have the edition they want and getting their Switches ready for their jump back into Hyrule.

After all this waiting, many are wondering what time The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release as well as its download size and whether they can pre-download the game to ensure they can play as soon as it’s ready. Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

Nintendo

What time does Tears of the Kingdom release?

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available at the following times:

UK: Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am BST.

Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am BST. East Coast of North America: Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am EDT.

Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am EDT. West Coast of North America: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 pm PDT.

Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 pm PDT. Europe : Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am CEST.

: Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am CEST. Japan: Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:01 am JST.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom download size

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have an initial download size of 16.3 GB. Keep in mind that this number could rise if a day one patch is implemented.

This download size may seem relatively small compared to most other modern AAA video games, but its size makes it the biggest Zelda game to date.

How to preload Tears of the Kingdom

To preload The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you’ll need to follow these steps:

Head into the E-Shops Features tab. Locate Tears of the Kingdom’s pre-order page. If you haven’t already, pre-order Tears of the Kingdom. After pre-ordering you will be asked if you want to pre-load the title. Select yes.

Then, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will begin pre-downloading and you’ll be ready as soon as it comes out!

