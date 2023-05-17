How high & low can you go in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Sky limit, depth, more

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to fly high in the sky as well as explore caves well in the depths of Hyrule’s land. For those wondering, here are the highest points you can reach in the game as well as the lowest you can dive down into.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players were introduced to the biggest and most open-world version of Hyrule to date. Now in the follow-up title Tears of the Kingdom, players can explore the Sky above as well as the ground below.

Article continues after ad

With abilities such as Ascend as well as Link’s trusty paraglider and other means to rise above the sky, moving up and down from the map is just as exciting as it is moving from north to south.

But just how high in the sky can you get in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo The sky is a massive part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Continue reading as we break down what we know so far about the heights you are able to achieve in Tears of the Kingdom.

Article continues after ad

What is the highest point in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Traveling and exploring the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a central aspect of the time. While it can be fun to jump from the highest point and sail down to the land of Hyrule below, getting all the way to the top is not an easy feat.

For those wondering just how high you can get in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve done some research to figure out what the highest point on the map is.

Article continues after ad

When playing through the game, the highest point Link can reach in Tears of the Kingdom is all the way at +3300 on the Y axis. To achieve this, one must hop in their balloon and continue going up all the way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mind you, it does take a bit of time to get all the way up but this seems to be the limit of the sky.

What is the lowest point in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

On the flip side of this, Tears of the Kingdom offers up many new caves and areas below the ground for Link to discover and explore. While it would typically be a hassle to get back up from the depth, Ascent makes getting back up into the world a much quicker process.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo Players can explore the caves under Hyrule as well as the sky above

So far, the lowest area that we can find in Tears of the Kingdom is at -1166. For context, the sea level in the game sits at 0. Therefore, this is quite a long way down. However, in the nature of not giving away too many spoilers, we will not be disclosing where these depths are.

So that’s all you need to know about the highest and lowest points of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides and content surrounding the game, check out Dexerto’s coverage below.

Article continues after ad

How to pass time | Who is Ganondorf? Villain explained | Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield